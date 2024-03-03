'Real Housewives' Star Heather Gay Calls Body Positivity 'Big Lie' After Admitting to Using Ozempic

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star feels discouraged as she realizes body positivity may not be attainable for everyone amid the rising trend of weight-loss drugs.

Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Heather Gay, star of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", has sparked controversy with her recent comments on body positivity and the use of Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication.

In an interview with ABC News, Gay admitted to taking Ozempic to lose weight and expressed her disappointment in the body positivity movement. She stated, "Body positivity was all a big lie. It is better not to be overweight."

This statement has drawn criticism from some who believe it undermines the message of self-acceptance and body inclusivity. Gay has since clarified her position, explaining that she still believes in supporting women and their choices but that she doesn't agree with the idea that being overweight is healthy.

Gay has faced backlash from fans and co-stars for her use of Ozempic, including Mary Cosby, who questioned the authenticity of her Gucci corset after learning that it was not available in a size 14. Gay responded that it felt hurtful to be called out for her body after years of struggling with her weight.

Despite the controversy, Gay is not the only "Real Housewives" star to admit to using Ozempic. Emily Simpson of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and Dolores Catania of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have also publicly discussed their experiences with the drug.

Some stars, such as Jen Fessler and Margaret Josephs, have also joined the "Ozempic train," while LeeAnne Locken of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" openly shared her weight loss journey after using the injection.

As Gay continues to navigate the topic of body positivity and weight loss, it remains to be seen how her comments will impact her relationships with her castmates and the wider public.

