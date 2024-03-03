 

RAYE Dominates BRIT Awards 2024 by Sweeping Seven Gongs

The 'My 21st Century Blues' musician wins big at this year's British leading music awards by taking home a total of seven prestigious prizes including Artist of the Year.

AceShowbiz - RAYE has become the first artist in history to win six awards in a single night at the BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard. The 26-year-old singer was nominated for a record-breaking seven awards at the annual ceremony on Saturday, March 2 and managed to scoop Album of the Year for "My 21st Century Blues", Song of the Year for "Escapism", was named Best RnB Act, Best New Artist, Artist of the Year, and also became the first female artist to win Songwriter of the Year.

Upon collecting her final award, RAYE - who had also belted out her biggest hits whilst sitting at a piano with her name written in lights above her - brought her grandmother up onto the stage and broke down in tears about how much the evening had meant to her.

The only award from her nominations that she failed to win was Best Pop Act, which ultimately went to Dua Lipa after she had opened the show with a performance of her brand new single "Training Season".

RAYE's big night means she has broken the record previously held by Blur, Adele, and Harry Styles - all of whom had collected four gongs in a single ceremony.

Elsewhere, US megastar Miley Cyrus won her first-ever BRIT Award for her smash-hit single "Flowers", just weeks after she collected her first Grammy and rock band Bring Me the Horizon also picked up their first gong from the major awards body.

Meanwhile, pop superstar Kylie Minogue became emotional as she collected her Global Icon Award and admitted that she still felt like "a 14-year-old girl" dreaming of being a singer when she reflected on her 36 years in in the industry.

The "Spinning Around" legend closed out the evening with a performance of some of her biggest hits, including "Can't Get You Out of My Head", "Love at First Sight", and the 2023 summer smash "Padam Padam".

Other artists to take to the stage included Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding with a performance of their collab "Miracle", Becky Hill and Chase and Status with "Disconnect" whilst Tate McRae sang her chart-topper "Greedy".

Full list of winners:

  • Best Songwriter: RAYE (announced ahead of the ceremony)
  • Song of the Year: "Escapism" - RAYE featuring 070 Shake
  • Best RnB Artist: RAYE
  • Best New Artist: RAYE
  • Artist of the Year: RAYE
  • Album of the Year: "My 21st Century Blues" - RAYE
  • Global Icon: Kylie Minogue (announced ahead of the ceremony)
  • Best Alternative/Rock Act: Bring Me the Horizon
  • Best Dance Act: Calvin Harris
  • Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap: Casidead
  • Best Pop Act: Dua Lipa
  • International Group of the Year: Boygenius
  • International Artist of the Year: SZA
  • International Song of the Year: "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
  • Producers of the Year: Chase and Status

