 

Taylor Swift Unlikely to Release 'Very Special' Songs She's Written About Travis Kelce

The 34-year-old singer/songwriter's hot romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has reportedly inspired her to write two 'very personal' songs about their love story.

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift may be keeping love songs she writes about her current romantic relationship to herself. While she is famously known for writing songs about her widely-publicized romances with her exes, the Grammy winner is said to be unlikely to release the songs she has written about her current boyfriend Travis Kelce.

A source tells Us Weekly that the 34-year-old superstar's hot romance with Travis has already inspired her to write "at least two songs" about him and their love story. "Taylor has already written songs about Travis," the source tells the outlet.

"She's written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him," the source dishes, adding that they're "very personal." The source, however, warns fans not to get their hopes up as they add that devoted fans might not get to hear them.

"She likely won't share them with anyone. They're very special," the source explains. "Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her."

Taylor's relationship with Travis was made public in September 2023 when she attended the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. It, however, was recently revealed that she had been secretly checking out Travis' form long before they were first photographed together.

The Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt said on "The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac" podcast, "When she started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it."

Taylor is currently on her "Eras" tour that resumed in Japan in February this year. Travis briefly joined his girlfriend during the Sydney stop later that month, but the pair have parted ways again after a two-day reunion.

The "Love Story" hitmaker is next scheduled to perform six shows in Singapore from March 2 to March 4 and from March 7 to March 9, before taking a month break. Meanwhile, Travis was recently spotted in Malibu, where he ran into San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo during dinner at Nobu, after partying in Vegas with his teammates.

Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Details Early Stage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Positive' Relationship Makes Coach Andy Reid 'Happy'

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Khloe Kardashian Turn Down Offers to Star in Jennifer Lopez's Film

  Mar 02, 2024

  Mar 02, 2024

  Mar 02, 2024

  Mar 02, 2024

  Mar 02, 2024

  Mar 02, 2024

  2024-02-29

