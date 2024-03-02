 

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Cover Images/Faye's Vision/INSTA
Some social media users accuse the Philly rapper of trying to distract the attention from allegations that he slept with the embattled hip-hop mogul with the car crash news.

  Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - It's been a rough week from Meek Mill. After his name was implicated in a sexual assault lawsuit against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, things only got worse as he has just been involved in a car crash.

The Philly rapper took to his social media page on Friday, March 1 to inform his fans and followers about the accident. He took to his Instagram Story to share a picture of his wrecked car and reveal that he got "knocked out" in the crash.

"God telling don't crash out for the bustas... ima listen s**t knocked me out lol," he wrote over the photo, which shows the silver car badly damaged on one of its front sides. He added, "gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh."

He did not provide any details about where and when exactly the accident happened, but he appears to escape the incident without any serious injuries as he was able to update his Story.

Instead of sending prayers or well wishes to Meek, many social media users accused him of trying to change the subject following allegations that he slept with Diddy. "Don't change the subject meek...," one person reacted to the news, which has been reposted by other accounts.

"Bro tryna change the topic," another claimed, while another comment similarly read, "He's tryna distract us lmao." A fourth exclaimed, "We not distracted!!! we know what u did," as someone else added, "look at dis n***a changin da narrative."

Another person trolled the "Tupac Back" spitter, "Diddy kept touching his thigh." Some others, meanwhile, jokingly blamed Diddy for the accident, with one saying, "Somebody said daddy cut his break lines."

They were all referring to speculation that Meek had a sexual relationship with Diddy after a former male employee filed a lawsuit against the embattled rap star. The suit, filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones earlier this week, includes a claim that the Bad Boy Records founder engaged in sexual relations with "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." The description has led social media users to assume that it's the "Ima Boss" rhymer.

Meek later clapped back at the allegations via X, formerly Twitter. "No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don't get flipped... woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I'm coming! Lol," he launched into a rant on Wednesday, February 28.

Sharing a link to the copy of the lawsuit, he challenged people to prove the validity of their claims. "here's the doc let's go on trail live playing with my name find the page where my name mentioned and what date so I can get my credit card and show you the date where I was I don't even know that p***y .. but let's go to trail on here," he penned.

"Every black blog site enhanced that post to make me seem gay....," the 36-year-old claimed. "I change laws for our people I donate millions ... they are designed to destroy the image of black leaders! It can't work with me tho you gotta really kill me and I still will get bigger after death! This god not me lol."

The "Tupac Back" hitmaker further claimed that it's a black campaign created to overshadow the upcoming release of his new music. "Now yall see how bad they wanna stop you when you drop independent music that's gonna get play regardless and make millions !" he continued. "A whole campaign the day before I drop ... I be crushing through this internet s**t too easy haaaa!"

