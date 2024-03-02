Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Do Not Reconcile as She Moves Into 'New Rental Home' After Split

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Reports about Brittany having moved to a new place arrive after Jax claimed that their separation 'is not divorce,' adding that they're living in their marital house in Valley Village.

AceShowbiz - Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are not living together. Contrary to Jax's previous claims about the "Vanderpump Rules" alums reconciled, a new source revealed that Brittany has moved into a "new rental" home.

According to Page Six, the 35-year-old "has indefinitely moved out of" her shared home with her now-estranged husband. She reportedly found a new place to stay after the lease on her previous short-term rental ended.

A source told the outlet that Brittany moved out of her and Jax's home in the Valley in Los Angeles "about a month" ago, around late January or early February. "They're not on a path to reconciliation," the source stressed.

Brittany confirmed her split from Jax in the February 29 episode of their joint podcast "When Reality Hits". She said, "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Noting that it is "still very hard to talk about," the Bravolebrity shared, "I'm taking one day at a time." She added, "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We're good."

Jax, however, claimed that their separation "is not divorce." The 44-year-old reality TV star spilled to Page Six, "We're together. We're living in our home right now. She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she's back now," referring to their marital house in Valley Village and her rental home in Sherman Oaks respectively.

Jax went on to say that they are currently attempting to "figure out" the next steps since the separation "is all fresh and new." However, he noted that "it's not evil or nastiness." He then explained, "It's just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage."

