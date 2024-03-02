Emily Blunt Enters Talks to Join The Rock in 'The Smashing Machine'

Instagram Movie

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' actress is reportedly circling the role of the leading lady in the upcoming true-story feature film about the life and career of real-life MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Emily Blunt is in negotiations to join "The Smashing Machine". The 41-year-old actress reportedly has talks about appearing in the movie opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is to play MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Blunt is in talks with A24 about portraying Kerr's wife, Dawn Staples, in the motion picture, according to Variety.

The movie is to be directed by Benny Safdie - one half of the sibling duo that helmed the acclaimed picture "Uncut Gems" - in his solo directorial debut.

Should Blunt sign up for the project, it would see her reunite with Safdie, whom she starred alongside in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", and she would appear opposite Johnson once again after co-starring with him in 2021's "Jungle Cruise".

In December, it was revealed Johnson is to play the two-time UFC Heavyweight champion. Safdie has written and directed the movie, and has been working with Johnson on the film since 2019.

Kerr's rise through the fighting world and an addiction to painkillers that led to an overdose were detailed in the 2002 HBO documentary "The Smashing Machine", a nickname he earned as a result of his fighting style.

The motion picture will also see Johnson return to his roots as he famously started his career as a professional wrestler and was a key figure in the success of WWE at the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s.

A24 are financing the film and will produce alongside Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions company The company's Noah Sacco said, "Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark's inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honoured to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life."

You can share this post!