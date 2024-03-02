Pamela Anderson's Sons 'Horrified' by Her Decision to Ditch 'Glam Team'

Cover Images Celebrity

The former 'Baywatch' star remembers her children's reaction when she refused to use a 'glam team' for her magazine photo shoot which saw her go make-up free.

AceShowbiz - Pamela Anderson claims her sons and agents are stunned she refuses to use a "glam team." The former "Baywatch" actress, 56, made the remark in an interview for a magazine cover shoot that saw her go make-up free and pose in menswear looks - in stark contrast to her heyday of heavy make-up and revealing bikinis.

She told Highsnobiety's spring 2024 issue about how her low-maintenance approach to beauty and fashion had "horrified" her two sons and management team, "My boys were like, 'Mom, you must have a glam team.' And my agents were like, 'You have to have a glam team! Where's the stylist?' "

Pamela shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 27, and Dylan Lee, 26, with her 61-year-old Motley Crue rocker ex-husband Tommy Lee, 61, and added she prefers to handle her make-up on her own. She said, "I go, 'I know how to put a dress on myself. I don't need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this.' And they were just horrified."

Pamela added she has "harvested" her beauty routine from her garden by making her own oils, adding, "I make rose oil, which I do with rose hips. I'm interested in my Epsom Salts, olive oils, and shea butter."

The actress also admitted she likes to borrow men's clothes, saying, "I like wearing my ex-boyfriend's Carhartt. He was a construction worker."

Pamela recently caused a stir by attending Paris Fashion Week without makeup, and also told Highsnobiety about her views on her definitions of success, admitting her sons can be "materialistic."

She said, "I feel successful because I've overcome and gotten through certain things and feelings. And this drives my kids nuts because my kids are ambitious. They're calculated. They're men… (Brandon and Dylan are) young, and they have all this passion. But they're materialistic, and I keep going, 'Eh, it'll pass.' "

