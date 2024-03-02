 

Ashley Benson Embraces Motherhood Like 'a Total Pro' After Giving Birth to First Child

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' actress is reportedly enjoying her new role as a first-time mother after delivering the bundle of joy, her first baby with husband Brandon Davis.

  Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ashley Benson has "taken to motherhood like a total pro." The 34-year-old actress and her partner Brandon Davis have already embraced the challenge of raising their newborn daughter.

"Ashley and Brandon couldn't be more ecstatic to have welcomed their baby girl. Although this is their first, Ashley has taken to motherhood like a total pro, and Brandon is already making an incredible father," a source told Us Weekly.

Brandon has been "waiting on Ashley and the baby hand and foot" since she gave birth to their daughter. The insider shared, "Ashley thinks it's so sweet to see him holding and taking care of their daughter."

Ashley and Brandon are also receiving support from their own families. The source added, "[Brandon's mom] Nancy [Davis] and [Ashley's mom] Shannon [Harte] have both been spending plenty of time with the baby and they're thrilled to have this precious little girl to dote on. It's a very special time for the whole family."

Ashley previously revealed that she was "obsessed" with babies. The actress actually joked that she wanted to have "25 kids" one day. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2019, she shared, "I'm obsessed with babies. I want, like, 25 kids."

Ashley also revealed that she had even started buying clothes for her "future children." She said, "I just got three vintage T-shirts for my future children. I'm just going to keep them until they can wear them. I will go crazy."

Ashley and Brandon tied the knot last autumn, but the actress has always made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight. Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine in 2021, she explained, "It's more sacred that way. I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."

