 

Dwayne Johnson to Play UFC Champion Mark Kerr in Biopic

The Rock has secured a lead role as a real-life MMA fighter in 'The Smashing Machine', an upcoming movie titled after the troubled martial artist's nickname.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is tapped to play the MMA fighter Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine". The 51-year-old actor has been signed on as the two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion in the new movie that is being directed by Benny Safdie - one half of the sibling duo that helmed the acclaimed picture "Uncut Gems".

Safdie has written and directed the flick (which is his first solo project behind the camera) and has been working with The Rock on the film since 2019.

Kerr's rise through the fighting world and an addiction to painkillers that led to an overdose were detailed in the 2002 HBO documentary "The Smashing Machine" - a nickname he earned as a result of his fighting style.

The movie will also see Johnson return to his roots as he famously started his career as a professional wrestler and was a key figure in the success of WWE at the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s.

A24 are financing the film and will produce alongside The Rock and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions company. The company's Noah Sacco said, "Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark's inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honoured to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life."

Meanwhile, The Rock recently suggested that he was open to the idea of running for the US Presidency after a poll showed that he has plenty of support from the public. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the "Black Adam" actor said, "It's crazy, and it's wild."

"This run for President talk has kind of been in the ether for the past couple of years. And it just never stops being surreal. It was incredible. It came from DC. We sat down. The poll was something like almost 50 per cent of Americans would support me running for President. It was just crazy."

