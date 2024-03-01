Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Living Together Again After Brief Split

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Jax, who previously starred on the series 'Vanderpump Rules' with Brittany, reveals that they were 'just spending some time apart' and 'trying to re-assess' their situation.

Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor might have solved their marriage problems following a brief split. The two former "Vanderpump Rules" stars are living together again after she revealed that they were "taking time apart."

Speaking to Page Six while leaving a gym on Thursday evening, February 29, Jax claimed that their split "is not divorce." The 44-year-old reality TV star spilled, "We're together. We're living in our home right now. She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she's back now," referring to their marital house in Valley Village and her rental home in Sherman Oaks respectively.

Jax went on to say that they are currently attempting to "figure out" the next steps since the separation "is all fresh and new." However, he noted that "it's not evil or nastiness." He then explained, "It's just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage."

The TV personality further elaborated, "We're just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation." He continued, "We have a child involved and we just wanna do what's best for our kid."

The revelation came less than one day after news about Brittany and Jax's separation circulated online. In the February 29 episode of their joint podcast "When Reality Hits", she said, "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Noting that it is "still very hard to talk about," the 35-year-old star shared, "I'm taking one day at a time... I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We're good."

That same day, pictures of Brittany and Jax reuniting outside her rental home in Sherman Oaks made their rounds online. In the snaps, it could be seen that the wedded couple was loading their son Cruz Michael Cauchi into his car seat in a white Jeep.

You can share this post!