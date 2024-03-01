Drake Possibly Blackmailed With His NSFW Tape Before It's Leaked

Instagram Celebrity

Confirming that the graphic video featuring the Canadian rap star is real, Adam22 says he spoke to the 'Hotline Blink' hitmaker who insinuated that he was extorted with the tape.

AceShowbiz - While Drake remained calm and managed to respond with humor after his alleged NSFW video leaked online, he was understandably not happy with it. According to Adam22, the sex tape purportedly featuring the rapper is real and might have been used to blackmail the star.

In an interview with TMZ which was publised on Thursday, February 29, Adam said he spoke to the Canadian superstar who insinuated that he was extorted with the tape. The podcaster, who can confidently say it was Drizzy in the video, claimed he had seen "much much more high quality image of his penis prior to the sex tape that was leaked."

Adam shared that he told Drake, "You wanted this to leak, you love this s**t," but the OVO Sound founder allegedly said, "No, no, no. It's not my brand." The podcaster then weighed in, "But I think it might have been like a hostage situation where somebody was trying to get money out of him to not release the [sex tape.]"

When asked to elaborate, he explained, "...just the way he told me. He told me that he had known about it for a couple of weeks prior to it coming out. So I'm guessing that they were probably trying to get money out of the 6 God and he wasn't willing to do it."

While Adam said that it's not the biggest penis he's seen in his life, he gushed that Drake's "got a nice one." He went on rating the "In My Feelings" hitmaker's manhood, saying, "It's way bigger than the average dude," and giving it "a solid 8" out of 10.

Drake himself previously laughed off the leaked sex tape. In a voice memo sent to the emcee, Adin Ross said, "I'm still Live, bro. We was just looking at the s**t. It's like crazy bro, like God damn. You're blessed with your voice, you're blessed with performing, you're blessed to be you, you're blessed to be number one and you're also blessed to have a f**king missile."

The 23-year-old streamer then divulged that Drake replied to his message and "put like eight laughing emojis."

Drizzy also joked about the graphic video leak during his performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on February 7. Shortly after hitting the stage, he said to the audience, "I know y'all probably waiting on me to address this, so - the rumors are true."

After a brief pause, the "Nice for What" rhymer added, "My dad is here! That's what y'all were waiting for?" Drizzy's father was indeed in attendance at the show, but he was clearly facetiously addressing the viral video.

