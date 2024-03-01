 

Palace Issues Statement Regarding Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton's Health Issues

Palace Issues Statement Regarding Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton's Health Issues
Instagram
Celebrity

A spokesperson for the 42-year-old Princess of Wales reacts to conspiracy theories about her health issues after she underwent a 'planned abdominal surgery' at The London Clinic in January.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - It's not often that the Palace reacts to rumors regarding the royal family members. On Thursday, February 29, however, a spokesperson for Princess Kate Middleton was forced to issue a statement in response to conspiracy theories about her health issues.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," the rep said. The spokesperson also stressed that the Princess of Wales is "doing well."

People started making conspiracy theories about Kate's condition after Prince William withdrew from a memorial service honoring his late godfather on Tuesday. Journalist Concha Calleja falsely claimed on the popular Spanish news program "Fiesta" that the 42-year-old mom of three was in a coma due to complications after her abdominal surgery in January.

"The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose," she said, according to The Times. "The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn't go so well."

  Editors' Pick

According to Concha, Kate was in "great danger" following the surgery and that "practically an entire hospital" was set up in the royal's home for the recovery process. Other Spanish media outlets also picked up the report.

In response to the report, a palace source told the news outlet that the claims were "total nonsense." The insider continued, "No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It's fundamentally, totally made-up, and I'll use polite English here: it's absolutely not the case."

It was announced on January 17 that Kate underwent a successful "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic the previous day. Her diagnosis was kept private, but the palace revealed that it's noncancerous.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," Kensington Palace shared at the time. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Details Early Stage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Living Together Again After Brief Split
Related Posts
Kate Middleton 'Recovering Well' After Undergoing Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton 'Recovering Well' After Undergoing Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton Back at Winsor From Hospital After Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton Back at Winsor From Hospital After Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton in 'Great Hands' Amid Recovery Following 'Serious' Surgery

Kate Middleton in 'Great Hands' Amid Recovery Following 'Serious' Surgery

Kate Middleton Couldn't Trust Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Since Bombshell Interviews

Kate Middleton Couldn't Trust Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Since Bombshell Interviews

Latest News
Joe Jonas and Rumored GF Stormi Bree Tease Their Romantic Boat Ride in Sydney
  • Mar 01, 2024

Joe Jonas and Rumored GF Stormi Bree Tease Their Romantic Boat Ride in Sydney

Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Details Early Stage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance
  • Mar 01, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Details Early Stage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Living Together Again After Brief Split
  • Mar 01, 2024

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Living Together Again After Brief Split

Palace Issues Statement Regarding Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton's Health Issues
  • Mar 01, 2024

Palace Issues Statement Regarding Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton's Health Issues

Cardi B Garners Mixed Comments After Releasing Music Video of 'Like What' Freestyle
  • Mar 01, 2024

Cardi B Garners Mixed Comments After Releasing Music Video of 'Like What' Freestyle

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'
  • Mar 01, 2024

Taylor Swift's Family Loves That 'Big Dude' Travis Kelce Can Double Up as 'Built in Bodyguard'

Most Read
Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-29 15:59:12

Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

DJ Khaled Lands in Hot Water After Making Bodyguards Carry Him Over Petty Reasons

DJ Khaled Lands in Hot Water After Making Bodyguards Carry Him Over Petty Reasons

Diddy Accused of Paying Off Club to Let Shyne Take the Fall for 1999 Shooting

Diddy Accused of Paying Off Club to Let Shyne Take the Fall for 1999 Shooting

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Leah McSweeney's Favoritism and Bullying Lawsuit

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Leah McSweeney's Favoritism and Bullying Lawsuit

50 Cent Told to 'Shut Up' by Ja Rule After Laughing at His U.K. Ban

50 Cent Told to 'Shut Up' by Ja Rule After Laughing at His U.K. Ban

Kim Zolciak Couldn't Be Happier That Daughter Brielle Biermann Got Engaged to Billy Seidl

Kim Zolciak Couldn't Be Happier That Daughter Brielle Biermann Got Engaged to Billy Seidl

Brandon Jenner's Wife Cayley Flaunts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Another Child

Brandon Jenner's Wife Cayley Flaunts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Another Child