Palace Issues Statement Regarding Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton's Health Issues

A spokesperson for the 42-year-old Princess of Wales reacts to conspiracy theories about her health issues after she underwent a 'planned abdominal surgery' at The London Clinic in January.

Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - It's not often that the Palace reacts to rumors regarding the royal family members. On Thursday, February 29, however, a spokesperson for Princess Kate Middleton was forced to issue a statement in response to conspiracy theories about her health issues.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," the rep said. The spokesperson also stressed that the Princess of Wales is "doing well."

People started making conspiracy theories about Kate's condition after Prince William withdrew from a memorial service honoring his late godfather on Tuesday. Journalist Concha Calleja falsely claimed on the popular Spanish news program "Fiesta" that the 42-year-old mom of three was in a coma due to complications after her abdominal surgery in January.

"The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose," she said, according to The Times. "The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn't go so well."

According to Concha, Kate was in "great danger" following the surgery and that "practically an entire hospital" was set up in the royal's home for the recovery process. Other Spanish media outlets also picked up the report.

In response to the report, a palace source told the news outlet that the claims were "total nonsense." The insider continued, "No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It's fundamentally, totally made-up, and I'll use polite English here: it's absolutely not the case."

It was announced on January 17 that Kate underwent a successful "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic the previous day. Her diagnosis was kept private, but the palace revealed that it's noncancerous.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," Kensington Palace shared at the time. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."

