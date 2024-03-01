 

Adam Sandler Says He Should Be Named Sexiest Man Alive Because It's 'Good for the World'

The 'Spaceman' actor speaks about his desire to be crowned the title after joking about mixing up his People's Icon Award with the Sexiest Man Alive title at the People's Choice Awards.

AceShowbiz - Adam Sandler is convinced it would be "good for the world" if he was crowned Sexiest Man Alive. The "Billy Madison" actor, 57, who picked up the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards on February 18, has now told PEOPLE magazine he thinks it should honor him as the planet's SMA. He said about his wish to top the publication's long-running league table of most desirable men, "It's something that I think is good for the world."

Adam joked while picking up his Icon trophy he mistakenly thought he was getting People magazine's famed SMA title. He quipped he blamed the mix-up on a "miscommunication" between him and his agent while making his speech at the Choice awards, then read from a thank-you he said he had pre-prepared in readiness to accept the SMA title.

Dad-of-two Adam said on stage at the People's Choice Awards in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, "My name is Adam Sandler and I am the Sexiest Man Alive - can I get a hell yeah? To the People Magazine's academy members of hotness and sexual attractiveness, I would like to say thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year and was by far the most-talked-about person in the bedroom by couples or throuples during fantasy role plays and sloppy time. Can I get another hell yeah?"

Adam then joked that he'd been eagerly anticipating becoming SMA for years, adding, "I am trying to be gracious, People Magazine, but I have to admit three words keep popping into my head right now: 'It's about freaking time!' For decades, Adam Sandler has been waiting patiently on the sexy bench."

Adam flashes his body in the new Netflix movie "Spaceman", which sees him plays Jakub Prochazka, an astronaut on a long solo mission in outer space after his wife, and admitted he thinks he should have been referred to in the script as "chubby astronaut."

