 

Aubrey O'Day Warns Public to 'Focus' on Recent Allegations Leveled at Diddy Instead of His Sexuality

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
The ex-member of Danity Kane, who has been a vocal critic of the rapper's business practices, speaks up after Diddy's former male employee, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones files a lawsuit against him.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Aubrey O'Day has once again weighed in on the controversy surrounding Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. The former Danity Kane member, who has been a vocal critic of the rapper's business practices, warned the public to "focus" on recent allegations leveled at him instead of his sexuality.

The 40-year-old singer offered her two cents via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, February 28. "Sexuality is not as neat and tidy as y'all want it to be.. focus on the crimes," she penned.

Diddy, who has been sued by multiple women including her ex Cassie for alleged sexual assaults, was hit with another lawsuit from his former male employee, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. The plaintiff claimed that the "You Make Me Wanna..." crooner and another unnamed musician were messing with underage girls and sex workers while at the embattled rapper's properties.

In the suit, Lil Rod claimed that an R&B singer, whose name is redacted, was "in Mr. Combs Los Angeles home consorting with underaged girls and sex workers." As for the other person, the unnamed rapper was allegedly caught with underage girls and sex workers while on Diddy's yacht.

Later in the footnotes, Lil Rod described the R&B singer as someone who "performed at the Superbowl and had a successful Vegas residency." Meanwhile, the rapper was described as "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj."

While Lil Rod kept the name under wraps, the descriptions appeared to suggest that those two men are Usher, who just performed at the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11, and Meek Mill, who used to date the "Anaconda" femcee.

Usher has yet to respond to the speculations, but Meek has clapped back at the allegations via X, formerly Twitter. "No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don't get flipped... woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I'm coming! Lol," he wrote on Wednesday.

