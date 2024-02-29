 

Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Gets Handsy in Racy Maternity Photo Shoot

The 'These Heaux' raptress strips down to her birthday suit during the photo shoot for PEOPLE magazine while hitting back critics who say she's not ready for motherhood in an interview with the publication.

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli gets steamy in a photo shoot for PEOPLE magazine. The rapper, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn, isn't shy to show their intimacy in one of the pictures which have just been unveiled online.

In one of the snaps, the 20-year-old goes topless and only wears jeans while her baby daddy kisses her nose and stands next to her. He cups one of her breasts in his hand which strategically covers her chest, while she holds his hand.

In another photo, the soon-to-be first-time mom strips completely naked and only uses a piece of cloth to cover her bare chest and stomach, unveiling an array of tattoos on her hands and her neck. She sits on the floor in the third image, holding the same cloth onto her chest and letting it drape over her waist.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Bhabie addresses haters who think she's not ready to become a mother. "I even see people saying, 'Oh, I don't think she's ready. I don't think she's ready,' " she says. "It's like, 'How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I'm ready to be a mother or not?' I don't even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It's just kind of off."

In fact, the OnlyFans star says she has been getting in good practice with a new puppy. "I'm getting myself into the gist of waking up early," she says of her new routine since having the dog, a Pomeranian named Blue. "The first couple of days that I had her, I just noticed I had this sense to just wake up early, go check on her, feed her, do this and do that," she says. "It's like that motherly instinct."

"Yesterday she threw up over my shoulder," she adds with a laugh. "She was on my back between me and the seat [of my car]." She shares, "I feel like if I wasn't pregnant, I would've freaked out and threw her out of the car and been so disgusted. For some reason I just had this sense of: Get used to it. I took my jacket off, threw it out the car window and rode back home in a bra."

The "These Heaux" raptress can already see that she's "definitely going to be the strict" parent between her and Le Vaughn, whom she met through a mutual friend. While they like to keep the details of their relationship private because of "how social media tends to get," she recently revealed on Instagram that they have chosen Kali Love as the name of their unborn baby girl.

"The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them," she explains to the magazine. "I thought that Love went good with Kali."

The expecting star goes on dishing that she is looking forward to the day she can "dress up and take out" baby Kali. "I'm really excited for her," she gushes. "I'm definitely going to be giving her some of my little purses and stuff like that."

