Lil' Kim Sparks Dating Rumors With Rapper Tayy Brown, Fans Dub It 'Cringe'

The 'Lady Marmalade' hitmaker sparks a debate about whether or not it's appropriate for her to be with the young rap star after she pens a sweet birthday note and shares videos of them hanging out together.

Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lil' Kim seems to be enjoying the companion of Tayy Brown these days. When she posted a birthday tribute to the budding rap star on Instagram, the 49-year-old raptress raved about their perfect "bond."

Earlier this week, the "Crush on You" femcee shared several videos showing the two hanging out together. In the lengthy caption, she wrote, "I know this post is a little late but I was blessed enough to spend ur whole birthday with U and we're still celebrating."

"Our bond is so perfectly matched in the most organic way," she gushed. "I kno it was God that brought us 2gether. If ppl only knew how big of a role u play in my life and in my career. If they only knew ur a big part of the reason the beehive is getting new music right now. U are my motivation and that voice that is always cheering me on."

Lil' Kim continued singing praise for her protege, "Ur so intelligent and such a boss. If they only knew the things we figure out 2gether, how we can talk with our eyes and be on the same page. How we are each others rock, the late night talks, the gut wrenching laughs we share, the arguments, the debates. U get on my nerves sometimes but it also brings me great pleasure to annoy u cause I'm annoying."

"Even after I annoy u, u always give me the biggest smile," she further spilled. "Which if anyone knows u, they know that u barely do and that's why it makes me so happy to annoy u. It's so weird how we became so close because it happened out of nowhere but I'm really proud of what we're building and most of all the unconditional love we have for each other."

She added of the birthday boy, "Ur a sweet gangsta and I love it! I always want the best for u and I wanna see u go all the way to the top where u belong. U deserve it. My twinn, my bestfrennn. So proud to call u my artist. I Love u 4 Ever @realtayybrown HBD month!"

While Lil' Kim did not confirm her relationship status with Tayy, who looks much younger than her, many speculated they're involved romantically. "I love you Kim but he look like he's 19yrs old," one person commented on her post.

Shocked at the two's possible romance, another user blasted her, "Cringe AF." Someone else added in the comments section, "I understand times is hard but he's literally still a child. Come on queen. Don't do that."

Others, however, have come to Lil' Kim's defense should she really date the budding rapper. "Love it liv yo best lyfe.. they talking about his age, n***as date younger all the time ! And nobody say sht. He grown that's all y'all need to know," one supporter wrote.

"Why do yall care if that's her man or not damn ! Let Kim be happy," another clapped back at the critics. Agreeing, one other added, "So freakingwhat if she is....All Ya Old Geysers Do it.. but when a Woman does it.. everyone got something to say @lilkimthequeenbee do what makes u feel great.. It ain't our fault the Youngins gunning for Us If they Do it Y Can't We.."

