Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Baywatch' star reposts one of her raunchy pictures after slamming haters who reported her 'perfectly fine photos and videos' until they were deleted by Instagram.

Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Donna D'Errico appears to have proven that she will not stop posting photos despite criticisms. The actress portraying Donna Marco on "Baywatch" reshared one of her racy pictures after blasting haters for "reporting" her snaps until they were removed from her social media page.

On Tuesday, February 27, the 55-year-old former Playboy Playmate reuploaded a photo of herself wearing a raunchy outfit via Instagram. In the snap, it could be seen that she was leaving little to the imagination in a skimpy brown bra top that came with spaghetti straps. She also donned a pair of matching strappy undies and had a strap tied around her flat stomach.

Donna, who was captured striking a pose in what appeared to be her home, completed the look with a pair of earrings. While her long tresses cascaded down her chest and were parted in the middle, she seemingly flaunted her makeup-free face. In addition, her fingernails were polished in a gold color.

Along with the photo, the actress wrote in the caption of the post, "Reposting this one too !! The original caption was 'Sweeping in style - bikini edition.' " She went on to claim, "There's nothing wrong with this photo !! Sending peaceful beautiful vibes to everyone," adding a slew of red heart emojis.

The post came shortly after Donna got things off her chest about her photos being removed from her Instagram page. On the same social media platform, she blasted haters by writing, "It's not nice to go on peoples accounts reporting perfectly fine photos and videos to cause their account to get flagged and posts to get removed."

Donna further stated, "Feeling bad about yourself doesn't make it okay to try to bring down someone else to make you feel better about yourself. I'm putting this right back up." She insisted, "Nothing wrong with this video. Some people hate seeing others shine. Sending out positive vibes to you all even the ones who did that," before concluding, "Bts of my photoshoot on Saturday."

In the Monday, February 26 post itself, Donna also released a video of her posing while standing up against a wall. She was sporting an asymmetrical long black dress featuring a number of huge cut-outs all over it to show some skin.

You can share this post!