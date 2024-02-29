Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post

Instagram Celebrity

The 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker takes to her Instagram account to ask for prayers while also sharing a picture which is seemingly taken inside the hospital.

AceShowbiz - Is Alabama Barker OK? The daughter of Travis Barker sparked concern among fans when she asked her followers for prayers as she shared a now-deleted picture which was seemingly taken inside the hospital.

The said photo didn't feature the 18-year-old. However, it was taken when she appeared to be in a bed with a monitor next to her. It also showed a clock that read 10:20.

Alabama didn't give context of the picture, but she hinted that she's not in her best condition. "Send me your prayers," the teen wrote over the snap before adding a crying face emoji.

Back in August, Alabama got candid about her struggle with an autoimmune disorder and a "thyroid problem." Hitting back at body-shamers, she explained in a TikTok video why she gained 5-10 pounds.

"I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I have weight gain," the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian shared at the time. "So it would be very appreciated if you guys just kept your opinions to yourself, it would get you further in life."

She added, "Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced, I will go back to my normal weight, which is causing the weight gain. You guys also act like I've gained a thousand pounds. It's like 5, 10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls."

"Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it," she continued. "There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it then you need to change it, but no. It's not the case for me, and I would appreciate it if you guys put yourself in my shoes."

