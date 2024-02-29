Justin Timberlake's New Album Will Feature NSYNC Collab

Cover Images/Vince Flores Music

After the 43-year-old crooner displays the vinyl packaging for 'Everything I Thought It Was', eagle-eyed fans notice that the tracklist on the back of the sleeve appeared to show 'Paradise' ft. NSYNC.

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake has enlisted his NSYNC bandmates for a feature on his new album, "Everything I Thought It Was". The "Mirrors" hitmaker confirmed the exciting news after showing fans the vinyl packaging for the upcoming project.

In a TikTok video, the 43-year-old displayed the cinema-inspired cover art and all the goodies that come inside. Eagle-eyed fans then noticed that the tracklist on the back of the sleeve appeared to show "Paradise" ft. NSYNC.

One user in particular commented, "Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise." Catching wind of the remark, Justin posted a [uhttps://www.tiktok.com/@justintimberlake/video/7340704342313422126?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7143758515269813762]video[u] on Wednesday, February 28 in which she dropped down his sunglasses and very deliberately blinked twice.

Fellow NSYNC member, Chris Kirkpatrick, also joined in confirming the news. He commented on the post by letting out two more eyes emojis.

This arrived just days after Justin released "Drown", which is featured on "Everything I Thought It Was" as well. On the song, he sings, "You showed me exactly who you are and I should've believed it (Believed it)/ You left me alone out in thе dark with all of your demons (Demons)."

Justin continues, "Got caught up in the tidе of all the tears you cried/ Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start/ Should've never followed you this far, now I'm in the deep end." He adds, "And you let me drown (Let me)/ You didn't even try to save me."

"Everything I Thought It Was" is set to hit streaming services on March 15. Later in April, the "Cry Me a River" singer will kick off the North American leg of his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. He will then head to cities like Seattle, San Jose, Las Vegas and San Diego among others in May.

