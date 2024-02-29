 

Justin Timberlake's New Album Will Feature NSYNC Collab

Justin Timberlake's New Album Will Feature NSYNC Collab
Cover Images/Vince Flores
Music

After the 43-year-old crooner displays the vinyl packaging for 'Everything I Thought It Was', eagle-eyed fans notice that the tracklist on the back of the sleeve appeared to show 'Paradise' ft. NSYNC.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake has enlisted his NSYNC bandmates for a feature on his new album, "Everything I Thought It Was". The "Mirrors" hitmaker confirmed the exciting news after showing fans the vinyl packaging for the upcoming project.

In a TikTok video, the 43-year-old displayed the cinema-inspired cover art and all the goodies that come inside. Eagle-eyed fans then noticed that the tracklist on the back of the sleeve appeared to show "Paradise" ft. NSYNC.

One user in particular commented, "Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise." Catching wind of the remark, Justin posted a [uhttps://www.tiktok.com/@justintimberlake/video/7340704342313422126?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7143758515269813762]video[u] on Wednesday, February 28 in which she dropped down his sunglasses and very deliberately blinked twice.

  Editors' Pick

Fellow NSYNC member, Chris Kirkpatrick, also joined in confirming the news. He commented on the post by letting out two more eyes emojis.

This arrived just days after Justin released "Drown", which is featured on "Everything I Thought It Was" as well. On the song, he sings, "You showed me exactly who you are and I should've believed it (Believed it)/ You left me alone out in thе dark with all of your demons (Demons)."

Justin continues, "Got caught up in the tidе of all the tears you cried/ Yeah, you know I was blinded by my heart, sinking from the start/ Should've never followed you this far, now I'm in the deep end." He adds, "And you let me drown (Let me)/ You didn't even try to save me."

"Everything I Thought It Was" is set to hit streaming services on March 15. Later in April, the "Cry Me a River" singer will kick off the North American leg of his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. He will then head to cities like Seattle, San Jose, Las Vegas and San Diego among others in May.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post

Bianca Censori's Dad Plans to Have a Sit-Down With Kanye West
Related Posts
Justin Timberlake Showered With Praise After Releasing 'Drown' Ahead of New Album

Justin Timberlake Showered With Praise After Releasing 'Drown' Ahead of New Album

Justin Timberlake Maps Out European and UK Leg of His 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour

Justin Timberlake Maps Out European and UK Leg of His 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour

Justin Timberlake Accused of Hooking Up With Playboy Bunny While Dating Cameron Diaz

Justin Timberlake Accused of Hooking Up With Playboy Bunny While Dating Cameron Diaz

Justin Timberlake Considers Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Amid Britney Spears Feud

Justin Timberlake Considers Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Amid Britney Spears Feud

Latest News
Wendy Williams Sounds 'Upbeat and Happy' When Speaking on the Phone to Her Family
  • Mar 01, 2024

Wendy Williams Sounds 'Upbeat and Happy' When Speaking on the Phone to Her Family

Kanye West Publicly Demands Kim Kardashian to Remove Their Kids From Their 'Fake' School
  • Mar 01, 2024

Kanye West Publicly Demands Kim Kardashian to Remove Their Kids From Their 'Fake' School

Justin and Hailey Bieber Seen Heading to Church After Her Dad's Concerning Post
  • Mar 01, 2024

Justin and Hailey Bieber Seen Heading to Church After Her Dad's Concerning Post

Macy Gray's Daughter Has Lifted Restraining Order Against Brother After Accusing Him of Abuse
  • Mar 01, 2024

Macy Gray's Daughter Has Lifted Restraining Order Against Brother After Accusing Him of Abuse

Mila Kunis Returns to Romcom With 'The 47 Night Stand'
  • Mar 01, 2024

Mila Kunis Returns to Romcom With 'The 47 Night Stand'

Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics
  • Mar 01, 2024

Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Dances in Risque Dress, Teases Pharrell Collab 'Doctor (Work It Out)'
Music
  • 2024-02-29 13:00:09

Miley Cyrus Dances in Risque Dress, Teases Pharrell Collab 'Doctor (Work It Out)'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Ariana Grande Features Grandmother on New Single From Upcoming Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande Features Grandmother on New Single From Upcoming Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Beyonce's Fans Accused by John Schneider of Using Him to 'Promote' Her New Country Album

Beyonce's Fans Accused by John Schneider of Using Him to 'Promote' Her New Country Album

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Donna Summer's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign for Stealing Her Song

Donna Summer's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign for Stealing Her Song

Ariana Grande Admits She Misses Going on Tour, Reveals She Has 'Itch' to Hit the Road

Ariana Grande Admits She Misses Going on Tour, Reveals She Has 'Itch' to Hit the Road

Westlife Sends Well Wishes to Mark Feehily After He Leaves Group Due to Health Issues

Westlife Sends Well Wishes to Mark Feehily After He Leaves Group Due to Health Issues

Cardi B Reveals Cover Art of 'Like What' Freestyle

Cardi B Reveals Cover Art of 'Like What' Freestyle