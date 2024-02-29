 

Porsha Williams Returns to Using Her Maiden Name Amid Simon Guobadia Divorce

Porsha Williams Returns to Using Her Maiden Name Amid Simon Guobadia Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

Another report, meanwhile, reveals that the 42-year-old star also requests that Simon not 'destroy, conceal or alter' any financial documents relevant to their ongoing split.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams has started removing estranged husband Simon Guobadia's trace in her social media account. Fans noticed that "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star scrubbed Simon's last name on her Instagram page after she shockingly announced her split from the businessman after 15 months of marriage.

Days after filing for divorce, Porsha returned to using her maiden name on the platform as she changed from Porsha Williams Guobadia to only Porsha Williams. However, the Bravo personality still has photos from their romantic date on Valentine's Day earlier this month.

In another report related to Porsha, it was said that the 42-year-old star filed a legal complaint against Simon on February 22. In the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Porsha requested that Simon not "destroy, conceal or alter" any financial documents relevant to their ongoing split.

  Editors' Pick

The documents also asked the Nigerian-born businessman to "exercise reasonable care to protect and preserve evidence relevant" to the case under Georgia law. That included financial records, income records, tax records and expense records, as well as any documents "reflecting relevant conduct" by him or Porsha.

Porsha additionally wanted her prenup with Simon to be "enforced" by the court. Per the filing, the agreement was signed on November 17, 2022, just days before the pair wed in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony.

The reality TV star, who cited the marriage being "irretrievably broken" as her reason for the divorce, recently thanked fans for their support and love in the wake of her divorce filing. "Thank you for your prayers & support. -PW," so she wrote over a black screen in a post on Instagram Stories on Monday, February 26.

Simon also shared his first statement since the divorce filing. He declared on Instagram Story, "Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce Is Final."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Praised for Looking Like 'Newlyweds' After Recreating Wedding Photo

Diddy Accused of Paying Off Club to Let Shyne Take the Fall for 1999 Shooting
Related Posts
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Issue First Statements Amid Divorce

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Issue First Statements Amid Divorce

Porsha Williams Files for Divorce From Simon Guobadia Over 'Ongoing Matter'

Porsha Williams Files for Divorce From Simon Guobadia Over 'Ongoing Matter'

Porsha Williams Wonders Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Wonders Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams and Husband Simon Guobadia Mourn Death of His Mom

Porsha Williams and Husband Simon Guobadia Mourn Death of His Mom

Latest News
DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand
  • Feb 29, 2024

DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations
  • Feb 29, 2024

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post
  • Feb 29, 2024

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'
  • Feb 29, 2024

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away
  • Feb 29, 2024

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-28 10:19:52

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Angelina Jolie Bans Brad Pitt's GF Ines de Ramon From Seeing Kids Amid Couple's 'Serious' Romance

Angelina Jolie Bans Brad Pitt's GF Ines de Ramon From Seeing Kids Amid Couple's 'Serious' Romance

Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bradley Cooper on NYC Day Out

Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bradley Cooper on NYC Day Out

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life