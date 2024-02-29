Porsha Williams Returns to Using Her Maiden Name Amid Simon Guobadia Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

Another report, meanwhile, reveals that the 42-year-old star also requests that Simon not 'destroy, conceal or alter' any financial documents relevant to their ongoing split.

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams has started removing estranged husband Simon Guobadia's trace in her social media account. Fans noticed that "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star scrubbed Simon's last name on her Instagram page after she shockingly announced her split from the businessman after 15 months of marriage.

Days after filing for divorce, Porsha returned to using her maiden name on the platform as she changed from Porsha Williams Guobadia to only Porsha Williams. However, the Bravo personality still has photos from their romantic date on Valentine's Day earlier this month.

In another report related to Porsha, it was said that the 42-year-old star filed a legal complaint against Simon on February 22. In the complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Porsha requested that Simon not "destroy, conceal or alter" any financial documents relevant to their ongoing split.

The documents also asked the Nigerian-born businessman to "exercise reasonable care to protect and preserve evidence relevant" to the case under Georgia law. That included financial records, income records, tax records and expense records, as well as any documents "reflecting relevant conduct" by him or Porsha.

Porsha additionally wanted her prenup with Simon to be "enforced" by the court. Per the filing, the agreement was signed on November 17, 2022, just days before the pair wed in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony.

The reality TV star, who cited the marriage being "irretrievably broken" as her reason for the divorce, recently thanked fans for their support and love in the wake of her divorce filing. "Thank you for your prayers & support. -PW," so she wrote over a black screen in a post on Instagram Stories on Monday, February 26.

Simon also shared his first statement since the divorce filing. He declared on Instagram Story, "Will Stop Loving My Wife When Divorce Is Final."

