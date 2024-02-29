Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Praised for Looking Like 'Newlyweds' After Recreating Wedding Photo

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Celebrity

The two 'Live with Kelly and Mark' co-hosts are showered with praise after sharing a video of them returning to Chapel of the Bells, where they got married nearly 28 years ago.

Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos appeared to have proven that their marriage remains strong. After recreating their wedding photo and releasing it on social media, the two "Live with Kelly and Mark" co-hosts were praised for looking like "newlyweds" despite having been married for nearly three decades.

On Wednesday, February 28, the 53-year-old longtime host and the 52-year-old co-host of the TV program uploaded a video in a joint post via Instagram. In the clip, it could be seen that they returned to Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas, a venue where the two tied the knot, to officiate a wedding.

The footage consists of several short clips and photos from the nuptials. In one of the snaps, Kelly and Mark were seen striking a pose in front of the venue. Another snap showed the wedded couple sharing a sweet kiss as she held a flower in one of her hands. A third one captured Kelly and Mark posing with the bride and groom.

During their visit at the staple, Kelly and Mark also recreated their wedding photo from nearly 28 years ago. The perfect pair were photographed standing close in front of each other as they adoringly looked at one another. The two also did a similar pose to that of their wedding day while flashing their radiant smiles.

Along with the video, Kelly and Mark wrote in the caption of the post, "Congratulations to Mr. And Mrs. Santiago! It was an honor to officiate your wedded bliss! Another Chapel Of the Bells love story begins."

After releasing the footage, the two TV personalities were quickly showered with praise by Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular gushed, "You both still look like newlyweds," adding a slew of heart emojis. Another exclaimed, "I love this so much!!!! The photo recreation was awesome!!!" A third added, "You guys are ADORABLE."

Kelly and Mark tied the knot at the Chapel of the Bells in Sin City back in 1996. The pair share three children, 26-year-old son Michael, 22-year-old daughter Lola and 21-year-old son Joaquin, together.

You can share this post!