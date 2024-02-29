 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Praised for Looking Like 'Newlyweds' After Recreating Wedding Photo

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Praised for Looking Like 'Newlyweds' After Recreating Wedding Photo
Cover Images/Darla Khazei
Celebrity

The two 'Live with Kelly and Mark' co-hosts are showered with praise after sharing a video of them returning to Chapel of the Bells, where they got married nearly 28 years ago.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos appeared to have proven that their marriage remains strong. After recreating their wedding photo and releasing it on social media, the two "Live with Kelly and Mark" co-hosts were praised for looking like "newlyweds" despite having been married for nearly three decades.

On Wednesday, February 28, the 53-year-old longtime host and the 52-year-old co-host of the TV program uploaded a video in a joint post via Instagram. In the clip, it could be seen that they returned to Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas, a venue where the two tied the knot, to officiate a wedding.

The footage consists of several short clips and photos from the nuptials. In one of the snaps, Kelly and Mark were seen striking a pose in front of the venue. Another snap showed the wedded couple sharing a sweet kiss as she held a flower in one of her hands. A third one captured Kelly and Mark posing with the bride and groom.

During their visit at the staple, Kelly and Mark also recreated their wedding photo from nearly 28 years ago. The perfect pair were photographed standing close in front of each other as they adoringly looked at one another. The two also did a similar pose to that of their wedding day while flashing their radiant smiles.

  Editors' Pick

Along with the video, Kelly and Mark wrote in the caption of the post, "Congratulations to Mr. And Mrs. Santiago! It was an honor to officiate your wedded bliss! Another Chapel Of the Bells love story begins."

After releasing the footage, the two TV personalities were quickly showered with praise by Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular gushed, "You both still look like newlyweds," adding a slew of heart emojis. Another exclaimed, "I love this so much!!!! The photo recreation was awesome!!!" A third added, "You guys are ADORABLE."

Kelly and Mark tied the knot at the Chapel of the Bells in Sin City back in 1996. The pair share three children, 26-year-old son Michael, 22-year-old daughter Lola and 21-year-old son Joaquin, together.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miley Cyrus Dances in Risque Dress, Teases Pharrell Collab 'Doctor (Work It Out)'

Porsha Williams Returns to Using Her Maiden Name Amid Simon Guobadia Divorce
Related Posts
Kelly Ripa Offers to Help Shannen Doherty Find Boyfriend

Kelly Ripa Offers to Help Shannen Doherty Find Boyfriend

Kelly Ripa Deems Madonna 'Icon' After Joining Singer Onstage During 'Celebration' Tour

Kelly Ripa Deems Madonna 'Icon' After Joining Singer Onstage During 'Celebration' Tour

Kelly Ripa Warned by Daughter Lola Not to Get Pregnant Before Every Trip With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa Warned by Daughter Lola Not to Get Pregnant Before Every Trip With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa Started Therapy at 40, Struggled to Embrace 'Success of Any Kind'

Kelly Ripa Started Therapy at 40, Struggled to Embrace 'Success of Any Kind'

Latest News
DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand
  • Feb 29, 2024

DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations
  • Feb 29, 2024

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post
  • Feb 29, 2024

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'
  • Feb 29, 2024

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away
  • Feb 29, 2024

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-28 10:19:52

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Angelina Jolie Bans Brad Pitt's GF Ines de Ramon From Seeing Kids Amid Couple's 'Serious' Romance

Angelina Jolie Bans Brad Pitt's GF Ines de Ramon From Seeing Kids Amid Couple's 'Serious' Romance

Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bradley Cooper on NYC Day Out

Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bradley Cooper on NYC Day Out

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life