 

Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Movie

In addition to selling his property, the former 'Pose' star reveals that his works in a new movie and television show are not 'happening' because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billy Porter was forced to sell his house. The actor, who won the Primetime Emmy Award for his role on "Pose", revealed that he had to make the big decision to put his property on sale due to Hollywood strikes that are currently ongoing.

The 53-year-old star opened up about the matter in an interview published on Friday, August 4. Speaking to the Evening Standard, he stated, "I have to sell my house. Yeah! Because we're on strike." He went on to say, "And I don't know when we're gonna go back [to work]. The life of an artist, until you make f**k-you money - which I haven't made yet - is still cheque-to-cheque."

"I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening," Billy further explained. "So to the person who said 'We're going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,' you've already starved me out."

The "Cinderella" actor was likely to be making a reference to an unnamed Hollywood executive who said, in an article published by Deadline, "The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses."

  Editors' Pick

During the chat, Billy also talked about his struggles in building his career. "When I got into the business in the late Eighties, I was told that my queerness would be my liability," he recalled. "Not just in the music industry, but across the board. And it was a liability. They kicked me out of mainstream R&B."

"Made a name for myself, period," he continued. "Not just Broadway. I won an Emmy. I'm a fashion icon. Now they need me. Winners write their history, because I'm not supposed to be here looking like this." He then added, "I'm so grateful that I lived long enough as a gay man of a certain age. I lived through the Aids crisis, honey! I lost a whole generation of folks. [But I] know that I'm part of the generation who kicked the door down."

Elsewhere in the interview, Billy expressed his true feelings after calling it quits with his husband of six years, Adam Smith. "The whole world knows I'm getting a divorce! Y'all want to talk about my divorce and Ricky Martin's at the same time? It's bittersweet," he admitted.

"But relationships are hard. I will always love him. We made it as far as we could. But we learn, we grow and we live. And I'm looking forward to the next... adventure," the "Like a Boss" actor exclaimed. "She's back on the market! Looking for an English huzzzband! And you have to spell it just like that! Huzzzband!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Iggy Azalea Defends Herself After Writing Letter for Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Offset Drops Quality Control Lawsuit After Making Up With Quavo
Related Posts
Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Amicably Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Amicably Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Billy Porter to Play Gay Author and Activist James Baldwin in Biopic

Billy Porter to Play Gay Author and Activist James Baldwin in Biopic

Billy Porter: Queerness Is No Longer Liability But Superpower

Billy Porter: Queerness Is No Longer Liability But Superpower

Billy Porter Recalls Silencing Bullies Using the Power of Singing

Billy Porter Recalls Silencing Bullies Using the Power of Singing

Latest News
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan to Get Engaged After Moving On From Affair Scandal
  • Aug 09, 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan to Get Engaged After Moving On From Affair Scandal

LeBron James and Son Bronny Visit Mayo Clinic After Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Aug 09, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Visit Mayo Clinic After Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Jason Tartick Opens Up About Feeling 'Beyond Heartbroken' Over Kaitlyn Bristowe Split
  • Aug 09, 2023

Jason Tartick Opens Up About Feeling 'Beyond Heartbroken' Over Kaitlyn Bristowe Split

New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Promo Sees Snow Bragging About Superior Qualities
  • Aug 09, 2023

New 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Promo Sees Snow Bragging About Superior Qualities

Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes
  • Aug 09, 2023

Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

Riley Keough Confirms Daughter Was Born to Surrogate and Baby's Name Is Nod to Elvis Presley
  • Aug 09, 2023

Riley Keough Confirms Daughter Was Born to Surrogate and Baby's Name Is Nod to Elvis Presley

Most Read
Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
Movie

Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Edward Norton's Hulk Movie Would Have Featured Grey Hulk and Red Hulks in Sequel

Edward Norton's Hulk Movie Would Have Featured Grey Hulk and Red Hulks in Sequel

Dwayne Johnson Blames Leadership Change at WB for 'Black Adam 2' Cancellation

Dwayne Johnson Blames Leadership Change at WB for 'Black Adam 2' Cancellation

PETA Applauds 'Barbie' for Dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken in Faux Fur

PETA Applauds 'Barbie' for Dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken in Faux Fur

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'

'Suicide Squad' Director Reveals Plan to Release His Version of Critically-Panned Movie

'Suicide Squad' Director Reveals Plan to Release His Version of Critically-Panned Movie

Christopher Nolan's 'Memento' Made Movie Bosses Reluctant to Hire Him

Christopher Nolan's 'Memento' Made Movie Bosses Reluctant to Hire Him

Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes