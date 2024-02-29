50 Cent Told to 'Shut Up' by Ja Rule After Laughing at His U.K. Ban

Cover Images/TheNews2/Media Punch Celebrity

The two New York rappers, who are known to have been taking shots at each other for around 20 years, reignite their feud after the 'Power' star pokes fun at his rival's U.K. ban.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has reignited his feud with Ja Rule. The "In Da Club" hitmaker poked fun at the Queens rapper after he was denied entry into the U.K., and now the latter offered his clapback.

The 47-year-old emcee first lamented his U.K. ban in a series of tweets which were later shared on Instagram. "I'm so devastated I can't believe the UK won't let me in," he wrote. "I've spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can't come."

"The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records," he continued fuming. "In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison."

Catching wind of the post, 50 Cent didn't waste time roasting Ja Rule. "Hahahahahaha I did not have nothing to do with this b***h not getting in. LOL," Fif wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of an article about Ja Rule. In another, he added, "LMAO. I got juice all over the place sucker!"

Not letting his nemesis win, Ja Rule fired back at the "Power" star/creator. He penned on X, formerly Twitter, "@50cent N***a you p***y shut up."

Ja and 50 Cent are known to have been taking shots at each other for around 20 years. On September 7, 2023, Fif made fun of Ja's performance at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards via Instagram. Along with a video from the gig, he wrote in the caption of the post, "[Eyes emoji] look at this s**t head, is he supposed to be Jesus. [laughing face emoji] WTF you can't make this s**t up. LOL so stupid ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

