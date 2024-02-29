 

50 Cent Told to 'Shut Up' by Ja Rule After Laughing at His U.K. Ban

50 Cent Told to 'Shut Up' by Ja Rule After Laughing at His U.K. Ban
Cover Images/TheNews2/Media Punch
Celebrity

The two New York rappers, who are known to have been taking shots at each other for around 20 years, reignite their feud after the 'Power' star pokes fun at his rival's U.K. ban.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has reignited his feud with Ja Rule. The "In Da Club" hitmaker poked fun at the Queens rapper after he was denied entry into the U.K., and now the latter offered his clapback.

The 47-year-old emcee first lamented his U.K. ban in a series of tweets which were later shared on Instagram. "I'm so devastated I can't believe the UK won't let me in," he wrote. "I've spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can't come."

"The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records," he continued fuming. "In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison."

  Editors' Pick

Catching wind of the post, 50 Cent didn't waste time roasting Ja Rule. "Hahahahahaha I did not have nothing to do with this b***h not getting in. LOL," Fif wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of an article about Ja Rule. In another, he added, "LMAO. I got juice all over the place sucker!"

Not letting his nemesis win, Ja Rule fired back at the "Power" star/creator. He penned on X, formerly Twitter, "@50cent N***a you p***y shut up."

Ja and 50 Cent are known to have been taking shots at each other for around 20 years. On September 7, 2023, Fif made fun of Ja's performance at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards via Instagram. Along with a video from the gig, he wrote in the caption of the post, "[Eyes emoji] look at this s**t head, is he supposed to be Jesus. [laughing face emoji] WTF you can't make this s**t up. LOL so stupid ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Billy Porter Lists NY Home for $2.5M After Complaining About Hollywood Strikes

Eight Actors Tapped to Star as The Jackson 5 in Michael Jackson's Biopic
Related Posts
50 Cent Blasts Floyd Mayweather, Jr. for His 'Dumb' Comments About Diddy's Sexual Assault Allegation

50 Cent Blasts Floyd Mayweather, Jr. for His 'Dumb' Comments About Diddy's Sexual Assault Allegation

50 Cent Hints at New Collab With Dr. Dre in Birthday Tribute

50 Cent Hints at New Collab With Dr. Dre in Birthday Tribute

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Trey Songz for Slamming 'Ungrateful' Woman Over $300 Tip

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Trey Songz for Slamming 'Ungrateful' Woman Over $300 Tip

50 Cent Brags About His Successful Weight Loss Journey After Being Fat Shamed at 2022 Super Bowl

50 Cent Brags About His Successful Weight Loss Journey After Being Fat Shamed at 2022 Super Bowl

Latest News
Tish Cyrus Looks Demure in First Outing After Accused of 'Stealing' Husband From Daughter Noah
  • Feb 29, 2024

Tish Cyrus Looks Demure in First Outing After Accused of 'Stealing' Husband From Daughter Noah

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW
  • Feb 29, 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship
  • Feb 29, 2024

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Lea After Crediting Daughter for Changing His Life
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Lea After Crediting Daughter for Changing His Life

Stephen Baldwin Raises People's Eyebrows After Asking Fans to Pray for Justin and Hailey
  • Feb 29, 2024

Stephen Baldwin Raises People's Eyebrows After Asking Fans to Pray for Justin and Hailey

Bradley Cooper Changes His Life to Give Daughter Lea a Stable Upbringing
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bradley Cooper Changes His Life to Give Daughter Lea a Stable Upbringing

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-28 10:19:52

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Announces Engagement to Billy Seidl, Unveils Proposal Pics

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Announces Engagement to Billy Seidl, Unveils Proposal Pics

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors