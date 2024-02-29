 

Kim Zolciak Couldn't Be Happier That Daughter Brielle Biermann Got Engaged to Billy Seidl

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' celebrates her daughter's engagement by sharing a picture of the 27-year-old showing off her new ring during a FaceTime.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kim Zolciak-Biermann couldn't be happier that her daughter Brielle Biermann is now engaged to Billy Seidl. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" gushed over the couple's engagement in a post shared on Instagram.

On Tuesday, February 27, the 45-year-old shared a picture from her daughter's proposal. She also attached an image wherein the 27-year-old showed off her new ring during a FaceTime.

"I'm so happy for @briellebiermann @bseidl21 nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids happy!" Kim wrote in the caption. "It's the best feeling EVER!! Love you both to the moon and back and look forward to alllll the years to come."

Brielle announced her engagement to Billy on Monday. Taking to Instagram, she unleashed a photo in which the professional baseball player got down on one knee in the middle of what appeared to be a park. Brielle covered her mouth in shock while gazing at her beau, who wore a white shirt that was untucked and a pair of black pants with matching loafers.

The TV personality looked pure and glowing in her long-sleeve pink dress as her long hair, which was styled in loose waves, cascaded down her chest and back. Another picture showed the couple standing side-by-side as they appeared to take a selfie while Brielle put her left hand over her mouth, showing off her new ring.

The pair also posed together in a black-and-white snap that saw her holding her fiance's face affectionately. She simply captioned the photos, "forever with you."

Brielle and Billie made their relationship Instagram official in April 2023. At the time, the 24-year-old athlete posted an image of Brielle sitting on his lap. "Whole lotta Rizz," he captioned the image.

