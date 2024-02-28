'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

NBC TV

In the new episode of the long-running singing competition show, trio OK3 will reveal their choice after putting viewers on the edge of their seats in the premiere episode.

AceShowbiz - Season 25 of "The Voice" resumed the Blind Auditions in its second episode on Tuesday, February 27. The premiere episode left viewers on the edge of their seats as OK3 was about to reveal their pick after getting a four-chair turn from the coaches, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay. OK3 eventually became the first artists joining Team John.

Later, Nathan Chester took the stage to sing his bopping version of "Take Me to the River". John and Dan + Shay were quick to hit their buttons for Nathan, while Reba and Chance thought Nathan would be doing better on Team John. Nathan seemingly agreed as he chose John as his coach.

Maddi Jane was the next singer, offering a rap-dominated performance of "Escapism" that earned her a four-chair turn. John called her performance "so fun," while Dan said it was entertaining. Reba admitted that she was surprised by Maddi's singing and Chance said he was impressed by her singing. Maddi went to Team Chance.

As for Devon Sutterfield, he hoped to impress the coaches with his performance of "Cry to Me" but none of the coaches turned for him until he finished singing. Donny Van Slee followed it up with a performance of "Greatest Love Story". Shay loved it, but Reba put her block on them. As John and Chance sat this one out, Donny automatically joined Team Reba.

Karen Waldrup impressed Dan + Shay, who was the only coach to turn for her. Karen was an automatic add to Team Dan + Shay. Up next was Aeden Alvarez, who hit the stage to sing SZA's "Snooze". Unfortunately, he had to leave without a chair turn from the coaches.

Gabriel Goes then played the guitar to sing "What I Got". He was almost eliminated before Chance decided to hit his button for him. Chance thought Gabriel was "special," adding that he "shined" when he had "more dynamics."

Concluding the night was Gene Taylor, whose take on "Lights" successfully made all four coaches turn for him. John pointed out that he was the first to turn for him, while Dan + Shay complimented his "unbelievable" voice and star-like aura. As for Chance, he said that he was "really arrested in the performance." Reba, meanwhile, loved how he "worked the crowd." After much deliberation, Gene went with John

