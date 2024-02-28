 

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

More than two decades since the DJ's death and just a little under a month after the trial began, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. are found guilty of murdering the hip-hop star.

  Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - The long mystery of Jam Master Jay's murder has finally be solved. More than two decades since his death, the long-running cold case finally came to an end with two men being found guilty of murdering the Run-DMC member.

The jury in Brooklyn Deferal Court found both defendants Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. guilty of murdering the hip-hop star after less than a month of trial. They were convicted on all counts related to the murder.

Following the verdict, Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, credited witnesses' testimonies as the key in solving the case. "It's no mystery why it took years to indict and arrest the defendants," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Breon said key witnesses "were terrified that they would be retaliated against if they cooperated with law enforcement." He added, "Their strength and resolve in testifying at this trial were a triumph of right over wrong and courage over fear."

Jam Master, born Jason William Mizell, died on October 30, 2002 at age 37 after being shot in his recording studio in New York City. Ronald and Karl were indicted for the murder in 2020, with prosecutors characterizing it as revenge for a failed drug deal.

The prosecutors said in court in late January that the pair carried out what was called an "execution" as revenge after they were cut out of a drug deal worth nearly $200,000. They allegedly ambushed him at his studio while armed and Karl is believed to have been the one who fired the fatal shot into the DJ's head.

Jam Master is said to have been a middleman in cocaine deals to fund his lifestyle as his music career started to fade. He was one third of hip-hop group Run DMC with Joseph Simmons, a.k.a. Run, and Darryl McDaniels, known as D.M.C.

A third defendant, Jay Bryant, will be tried at a later date after he was implicated in the murder. Investigators say Jay left an article containing his DNA at the scene as he's said to have been the point man allowing Ronald and Karl access to the studio to murder the hip-hop icon. He was charged for the murder in May 2023, but was already in custody for drug-related charges.

