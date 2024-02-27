Ariana Grande Gives Leaked Songs New Twists for New Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Instagram Music

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker insists the leaked songs she will include in her forthcoming album sound 'completely different' after she put new twists on them.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande's new album, "Eternal Sunshine", is expected to feature revamped versions of her leaked songs. The pop superstar has confirmed that the tracks, including a demo of "Fantasize", will appear in their new form on her eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2020's "Positions", as fans vibed with the leaked material so much.

"Thank you so much. I'll see you in jail. Literally," she first quipped about the leak when speaking on the "Zach Sang Show".

The "Thank U, Next" hitmaker says the songs - which she worked on with her long-time super producer Max Martin at Jungle City Studios in New York City - sound "completely different" now.

She shared, "It was like a parody of this girl group vibe. But [the fans] love it… It's so corny, but it's okay. I took the note and I kind of gave them Ariana's version of that on the album. They're completely different now. So although you've heard them - because you stole them - they're very different now."

The 30-year-old singer and actress found writing the songs cathartic. She explained, "When I was writing it was with no intention for the world to hear it. I wrote them when I was very emotional, some of them, and then some of them are more bops."

Ariana wrote the songs during her break from filming a pair of "Wicked" films in London due to the Hollywood writers' strike last year. She wasn't going to pen new songs until after filming had wrapped because she needed to keep pop star Ariana and her character in the films, Glinda, separate.

She said, "I had to completely erase pop star Ari - the person they know so well - because it's harder to believe someone as someone else because they're so branded as one thing. I had to really go all the way to strip that down."

"Eternal Sunshine" - which includes the hit lead single "Yes, And?" - is released on March 8.

