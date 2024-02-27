Katie Price Goes Instagram Official With 'Married at First Sight' Star JJ Slater

Instagram Celebrity

The British TV personality has introduced her new boyfriend, who found fame through reality television show, on social media following her split from Carl Woods.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Katie Price has confirmed she's dating JJ Slater. The 45-year-old TV star has posted on Instagram to share a loved-up selfie of herself and JJ, who is best known for starring on "Married at First Sight UK", the hit reality series.

"They say things happen for a reason, the unexpected happened. Fate. Ticks every box. @johnjoeslater you have proved to me you are a real gentleman and completely except me for me (sic)," Katie - who split from Carl Woods in 2023 - captioned the photo.

JJ, 33, then took to the comments section to offer a response. He simply wrote, "Fate… thank you so much for being you (sic)."

Meanwhile, a source has claimed that Katie's new romance is "already getting serious." The TV star and JJ recently jetted off on a romantic ski trip to Bulgaria, and their romance is said to be moving at speed.

The source told MailOnline, "Katie's already introduced JJ to her youngest kids. It's so important to her that he gets along with them as they're a huge part of her life. They've been talking for a while but it seems like it's already getting serious."

Katie - who has Harvey, 21, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with Peter Andre, and Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, with Kieran Hayler - was also spotted with JJ on a night out.

An eyewitness claimed at the time that the celebrity duo looked "very cosy together." The source recently told the Daily Mirror newspaper, "He came in after her and they sat together for at least an hour. They looked very cosy together, especially when she rested her arm on his shoulder."

You can share this post!