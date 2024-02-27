Zendaya Wants to Bring Tom Holland Back From the U.K. to the States If She Could

Cover Images/NANCY RIVERA Celebrity

The Emmy-winning actress shows her love for her British actor boyfriend in a new interview when asked the one thing she would bring back from the U.K. to her home country.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman has once again publicly spoken up on her romance with Tom Holland. The actress, who has been on a press tour for her new movie "Dune: Part Two", wasn't shy to show her love for the British actor in a new interview.

In a clip from the interview, the "Euphoria" star sat alongside her co-star Timothee Chalamet when a British host asked them, "If you guys could bring back one thing from the U.K. back with you to the States, what would it be?" After contemplating a bit, she said, "Yeah, my boyfriend," and added with a laugh, "I would just take him with me."

Timothee seemingly could relate to Zendaya's answer. The 28-year-old actor, who has been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner, said in approval, "That's right."

Zendaya's cute confession has drawn mixed responses from social media users. One called the actress "corny asf," as another claimed, "She's always talking about him like [a face with rolling eyes emoji]."

Others, however, have come to Zendaya's defense. A fan clapped back at one of the naysayers, "you would do the same thing if you had a BF." Another remarked that "they are in luv."

This isn't the first time Zendaya has talked so proudly about her boyfriend in an interview. Recently, she bragged about the Spider-Man depicter's "rizz," which is a social media slang for charisma.

In an interview with her "Dune: Part Two" co-stars, the Emmy Award winner was asked which member of the movie's cast has the most "rizz." Instead of naming one of her co-stars, she said, " 'Rizz' is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charizzma, not on the 'Dune' cast, but for me personally - works for me - is Mr. Tom Holland."

She further elaborated, "I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him and talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift."

Tom himself previously admitted that he had no "rizz" to impress Zendaya with. "I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz," he said back in June 2023. "I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz."

The "Uncharted" star, however, has seemingly made up the lack of "rizz" with his support for Zendaya. Earlier this month, he joined his girlfriend at the "Dune: Part Two" premiere after-party in London. While they arrived separately to the event, they were seen walking hand in hand when leaving together later that night.

