 

Ray J and Princess Love File for Divorce for Fourth Time After 'Much' Counseling

In a joint statement posted on Instagram, the 'Love and Hip Hop' stars say that the decision 'was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other's well-being.'

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ray J and Princess Love have filed for divorce for the fourth time. The 43-year-old singer has been married to Princess, 39, since 2016 and has Melody, five, as well as four-year-old Epik with her, but the pair had filed for divorce a number of times since May 2020 before getting back together and have now decided once again that they intend to part ways.

In a joint statement posted to Instagram on Monday, February 26, Ray and Princess said, "Dear friends and family, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways."

"We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other's well-being," they stated. "While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic."

The former couple thanked friends and fans for their support but also asked them to "respect [their] privacy" as they navigate through the split. The statement continued, "Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead. We are confident that with time, understanding, and the support of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Princess first filed for divorce from Ray J in May 2020 but had it dismissed two months later, only for her husband to file himself in September of that year. The couple had that filing dismissed in February 2021 but the "Wait a Minute" singer filed for divorce from his wife again in October 2021, and called it off in March 2023.

