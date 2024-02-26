 

Report: Judge Luke Bryan to Be Replaced by Jelly Roll on 'American Idol'

The new report comes after fellow judge Katy Perry shared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' that the current season of the long-running singing competition show would be her last.

AceShowbiz - "American Idol" will allegedly feature a new face in the upcoming season 23. According to a new report, the long-running singing competition show is planning to have judge Luke Bryan replaced with another country star, Jelly Roll.

It's said that Luke may not return for the show's next season because he wants to spend more time with wife Caroline and their two teen sons. A source told the National Enquirer, "It's doubtful Luke will continue on Idol after this season, so they're bringing Jelly on to test the waters and see how viewers react."

However, some ABC honchos are allegedly hesitant about making Jelly a full-time judge. The insider added, "Their only worry is that Jelly is such a sweet guy, he won't have the heart to be brutally honest in critiquing a contestant - but he would instantly make the show hotter and more relevant!"

The source further noted that Luke has given Jelly his personal endorsement to join the series, which also features Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as judges. Luke himself has been open when it comes to his admiration for the "Bottle and Mary Jane" singer, who was jailed 40 times before finding redemption.

"Every time I'm around the guy, he's just so intriguing and interesting," Luke gushed. "You know, life's journey is not all squeaky clean and beautiful, with no bumps in the road. I think he lets a lot of people not feel alone."

The new report came after Katy shared that the current season of "American Idol" would be her last. "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol'," so she told Jimmy Kimmel on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". "I mean, I love 'Idol' so much. It's connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I'm saying?"

