Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

The 28-year-old actress, who goes risque in a flowy, gray halter-style gown at the star-studded event at the Lincoln Center, also turns heads with her eye makeup.

Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Florence Pugh served looks while attending the New York premiere of "Dune: Part Two" on Sunday, February 25. The 28-year-old star donned a show-stopping ensemble as she went braless at the star-studded event at the Lincoln Center.

Florence turned heads as she arrived in a flowy, gray halter-style gown that featured pleated material. The "Oppenheimer" star flashed her sideboob in the backless dress, which she paired with a pair of silver platform heels.

While her gown looked simple, Florence went bold with her eye makeup. The "Midsommar" actress rocked a layer of mascara to her lashes and metallic details around her eyes. She added bling to her look with a pair of flashy silver earrings.

Prior to this, Florence opened up about her personal style. "I think I've always been interested in wearing loud clothing," she shared in an interview for ELLE back in August 2023.

"When I was a teenager, I would buy the most outrageous things and sew them together. I've always loved color. I've always wanted to be bold and make a bit of a scene - I don't think that's gone away," the star continued. "When I first started doing red carpets, it was really tough. It takes ages to feel comfortable with 50 men all shouting, 'Picture, over here!' "

She added, "I've become more confident in the last few years, and I think that's hugely linked to the clothes I've been wearing. The more you can enjoy it, the more [people] can see that you're enjoying it."

Meanwhile, Florence talked about her grandmother, whom she calls Granzo Pat, during her appearance at the premiere. Talking about her grandmother attending the U.K. premiere of the movie with her earlier this month, she said, "We've all thought that she's a star. We’ve all thought that she's an angel."

"And so bringing her to these events and now people are acknowledging that she truly is. And it's a wonderful thing to share someone so pure and so, so gorgeous and have the same response from everybody else around the world," she added.

