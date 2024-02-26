 

Kim Petras Praises Universal Music for Removing Songs From TikTok

The 'Unholy' singer, who still writes jingles 'just for fun' following her mainstream success, believes the label's 'intentions are noble' though she acknowledges that the decision has left several artists 'screwed a little bit.'

AceShowbiz - Kim Petras is open to writing another advertising jingle. The 31-year-old singer has enjoyed big successes in recent years, but Kim wouldn't be "above" returning to her roots by writing an advertising jingle.

The award-winning star, who wrote numerous jingles before she found mainstream success, told the BBC, "Me and my friends still make jingles all the time, just for fun. And if I ever had a stroke of genius and came up with something where I'm like, 'This has laundry detergent written all over it,' then, for sure, I'm not above it."

"And about the money thing: I know what it's like to struggle and be a songwriter who lives on a studio couch and goes a year without getting any songs released but, at the end of the day, as long as I can write music, I'm happy," she shared. "The money part is really for my fans. I want to put on the best show for them."

A number of Kim's songs have gained a following on TikTok. But the pop star's record label, Universal Music, has recently removed tunes from the app amid a dispute over royalty payments.

Asked for her thoughts on the dispute, Kim replied, "I feel very protected by Universal. I know people who have number one records and can't afford their rent, so I'm proud Universal is taking a stand."

"Of course, right now, all of us Universal artists are screwed a little bit, but you've gotta take one for the team," she went on noting. "The intentions are noble. It's about musicians making money from their art - and not just the famous faces, but the songwriters and the people behind the scenes. I feel like it's a really good fight."

