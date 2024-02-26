'Oppenheimer' and 'The Bear' Take Home Big Prizes at PGA Awards 2024 - See Full Winners

Universal Pictures/FX Productions TV

Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - The 2024 Producers Guild of America Awards unveiled its full winners on Sunday night, February 25. After being presented with the top prize at the ceremony, award-winning movie "Oppenheimer" continued its easy path to Oscar glory.

The Christopher Nolan-directed movie took home the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures. Producer Emma Thomas said during her acceptance speech, "This means so much coming from you, this room is full of people whose work we admire."

She continued, "You know how hard the job can be, you also know how great the job can be; it's the best job on set." She also called Nolan, who is also her husband, "the best producer you can possibly hope for."

Another big winner that night was FX's "The Bear", which received the PGA's Danny Thomas Award for episodic comedy series. Later that night, Tony Hale presented the best producer of game and competition television award to "RuPaul's Drag Race", while Roy Wood Jr. handed the trophy for the best producer of limited or anthology series television to Netflix's "Beef".

Also among the winners was "Succession" as it was honored with the best producer of episodic television - drama award. Meanwhile, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" joined the winners after winning best producer of animated theatrical motion pictures award.

The awards-giving event additionally saw Sarah Michelle Gellar presenting the Norman Lear Achievement Award to Gail Berman, the producer behind her iconic show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer". "Not a single person on this earth was interested in buying that television show, but I just couldn't ignore my gut that there was something unique there," Berman said during her speech.

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler later presented Charles D. King, the trailblazing Black talent agency honcho turned content CEO, with the PGA Milestone Award. It made King the first African American to ever receive the award.

Full Winner List of the 2024 Producers Guild of America Awards:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures: " Oppenheimer "

" Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Celine Song, " Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse "

" Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama: " Succession "

" Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy: " The Bear "

" David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television: " Beef "

" Best Breakthrough Performance: " Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea "

" Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: " Welcome to Wrexham "

" Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures: " American Symphony "

" Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television: " Last Week Tonight With John Oliver "

" Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television: " RuPaul's Drag Race "

" The Award for Outstanding Sports Program: " Beckham "

" The Award for Outstanding Children's Program: " Sesame Street "

" The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program: "Succession: Controlling the Narrative"

