 

King Charles Praised for His Life-Saving Help to Sophie Winkleman Following Her Car Crash

The 75-year-old monarch, who was crowned in May, is revealed to have helped the royal family member by providing her with a private chef to cook for her after her car accident.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - King Charles got his private chef to cook for royal family member Sophie Winkleman while she was recovering from a horror car crash. The monarch, 75, who was crowned in May, helped the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, who is second cousin of Charles and 53rd in the line to the throne, when she was involved in a nightmarish accident while being driven home from the set of Danny Boyle's TV drama "Trust" in 2016.

It left her trapped in the back seat of a turned over car, and she told Tatler magazine she "assumed she was a goner." But after being cut out of the pulverized vehicle by emergency workers, Sophie, 43, had to spend three days in hospital and had broken her foot, as well as three bones in her back.

She said when she returned home she was touched to learn that the then-Prince Charles had enlisted the help of his cook at Clarence House to cook for her and her family twice a day for her recovery period. The actress, the half-sister of "Strictly Come Dancing" host Claudia Winkleman, 51, and who has starred in the Channel 4 sitcom "Peep Show", said, "It was lifesaving, having this massive thing twice daily that I didn't have to worry about."

  Editors' Pick

Sophie, known as Lady Frederick Windsor and who is also the daughter-in-law of Prince and Princess of Michael of Kent, also told Tatler about Charles' work ethic, "I spend a bit of time with him. You see how he works all day long, has a quick supper and then disappears until about 4am to write letters. He cares about so many things and he comes up with brilliant solutions."

Sophie also told Tatler how Prince William, 41, asked an air ambulance colleague to "take good care of her" in the wake of her accident, and how Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 58, came to visit her while she was recuperating in hospital.

The full feature on Sophie is in the February issue of Tatler, available via digital download and on newsstands from 4 January.

