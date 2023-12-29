 

'Today' Star Jill Martin Goes Emotional During Wigs Try-On After Chemo Hair Loss

'Today' Star Jill Martin Goes Emotional During Wigs Try-On After Chemo Hair Loss
The 'Today' star, who started undergoing several cancer treatments including chemotherapy since August, cannot help but break down into tears during wigs shopping.

AceShowbiz - Jill Martin could not help but express her sadness when she was trying on wigs. The "Today" star went emotional during wigs shopping after losing hair on her head due to chemo amid her battle with breast cancer.

On Wednesday, December 27, the 47-year-old TV personality released a series of videos, wherein she took social media users to follow her while she looked for perfect wigs for her hair. In one of the clips, she announced that she is set to do only four more chemotherapy treatments. She then said that she wanted to treat herself to an "ambush makeover" in between the treatments.

In the clip, Jill appeared to have a positive energy as she told social media users that she knew she was also going to lose hair on her eyelashes and eyebrows during the treatment. She then exclaimed, "I will be dressed up as me. I'm excited. I feel like I want to feel like myself."

In a second video, Jill was documented not being able to hold back her tears as she tried on a blonde wig, which looked similar to her long tresses prior to the hair loss. While sobbing, she asked, "So my friend Andrew helped me. This looks just like me, right?" Still breaking down into tears, she confessed, "It's hard." She continued, "I feel like I could style it myself. It's fun. It's like playing dress-up. I'm dressing up as myself."

In another clip, Jill also filmed herself while getting her eyelashes done. At one point, she shared that it was not easy to put the fake eyelashes on because she didn't have "a lot to attach the [fake eyelashes] to." Later on, she joked, "Well the good news is I can't cry anymore because I have eyelashes on."

That same day, Jill also let out a photo featuring the final look of herself with the blonde wig and fake eyelashes on. In the snap, she was photographed smiling from ear-to-ear while striking a pose. Over it, she simply penned, "Happy."

Jill Martin Photo

Jill Martin bought a new blonde wig after losing hair due to chemo.

Jill previously announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in July, one week after she tested positive for BRCA gene. One month later, she started undergoing several treatments, including chemotherapy and a preventive bilateral mastectomy.

