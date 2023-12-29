Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts

Celebrity

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Are Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli getting back together? The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and his infamous ex were photographed smiling ear-to-ear while enjoying a beach date at St. Barts.

The 40-year-old and the celebrity stylist were caught on camera splashing around in the water together on Wednesday, December 27. For the outing, the reality star donned dark green swim trunks, a gold chain and black sunglasses. His former partner, meanwhile, sported a pink-and-black string bikini, layered silver necklaces and aviator-style shades.

Scott and Chloe were first linked in 2006 while he was on a break with Kourtney Kardashian. He and Kourtney eventually rekindled their romance and welcomed son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9.

Kourtney is now married to Travis Barker, with whom she shares a baby son. It was initially not easy for Scott to accept his split from Kourtney, as he admitted last year that he had been feeling "left out" by the Kardashian family.

Scott, who split from Kourtney in 2015, suggested that he was left feeling like an outsider after his ex-girlfriend announced her engagement to Travis. During an episode of "The Kardashians", he said, "Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on."

Scott insisted that he's now come to terms with Kourtney's romance. But he also confessed to feeling left out of things by the family. The reality star, who lost his mother in late 2013, and his dad three months later, shared, "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to."

