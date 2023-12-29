 

Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts

Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts
Celebrity

The 40-year-old reality star and the celebrity stylist, who were first linked in 2006, were caught on camera splashing around in the water together on Wednesday, December 27.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Are Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli getting back together? The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and his infamous ex were photographed smiling ear-to-ear while enjoying a beach date at St. Barts.

The 40-year-old and the celebrity stylist were caught on camera splashing around in the water together on Wednesday, December 27. For the outing, the reality star donned dark green swim trunks, a gold chain and black sunglasses. His former partner, meanwhile, sported a pink-and-black string bikini, layered silver necklaces and aviator-style shades.

Scott and Chloe were first linked in 2006 while he was on a break with Kourtney Kardashian. He and Kourtney eventually rekindled their romance and welcomed son Mason, 14, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9.

  Editors' Pick

Kourtney is now married to Travis Barker, with whom she shares a baby son. It was initially not easy for Scott to accept his split from Kourtney, as he admitted last year that he had been feeling "left out" by the Kardashian family.

Scott, who split from Kourtney in 2015, suggested that he was left feeling like an outsider after his ex-girlfriend announced her engagement to Travis. During an episode of "The Kardashians", he said, "Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on."

Scott insisted that he's now come to terms with Kourtney's romance. But he also confessed to feeling left out of things by the family. The reality star, who lost his mother in late 2013, and his dad three months later, shared, "Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Von Miller Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF After Recent Arrest, Says Their Fight Was 'Overblown'

Donald Glover Confirms New Childish Gambino Album Is Coming 'Soon'
Related Posts
Scott Disick Dubs Kardashian-Jenner Clan 'Control Freaks'

Scott Disick Dubs Kardashian-Jenner Clan 'Control Freaks'

Scott Disick Wants NSFW Birthday Gift From Khloe Kardashian

Scott Disick Wants NSFW Birthday Gift From Khloe Kardashian

Scott Disick Throws Shade at Blac Chyna Over Her Parenting

Scott Disick Throws Shade at Blac Chyna Over Her Parenting

Scott Disick Felt the 'Jab' After Being Snubbed by Kourtney Kardashian in Father's Day Tribute

Scott Disick Felt the 'Jab' After Being Snubbed by Kourtney Kardashian in Father's Day Tribute

Latest News
Donald Glover Confirms New Childish Gambino Album Is Coming 'Soon'
  • Dec 29, 2023

Donald Glover Confirms New Childish Gambino Album Is Coming 'Soon'

Zack Snyder Cites 'Personal Aesthetic' for 'Rebel Moon' R-Rated Version
  • Dec 29, 2023

Zack Snyder Cites 'Personal Aesthetic' for 'Rebel Moon' R-Rated Version

Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts
  • Dec 29, 2023

Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts

Von Miller Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF After Recent Arrest, Says Their Fight Was 'Overblown'
  • Dec 29, 2023

Von Miller Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF After Recent Arrest, Says Their Fight Was 'Overblown'

Police Defend Intense Interrogations of Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Outcry Following His Death
  • Dec 29, 2023

Police Defend Intense Interrogations of Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Outcry Following His Death

Gary Barlow Thinks Singers Need to Write Their Own Songs to Find Their Identity
  • Dec 29, 2023

Gary Barlow Thinks Singers Need to Write Their Own Songs to Find Their Identity

Most Read
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
Celebrity

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies in Suspected Suicide in a Park

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies in Suspected Suicide in a Park