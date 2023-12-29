Donald Glover Confirms New Childish Gambino Album Is Coming 'Soon'

Cover Images/Jeffery Mayer/JTMPhotos Music

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover is gearing up for new music. A few months after shutting down retirement rumors, the "Atlanta" star confirmed that new Childish Gambino album is coming soon.

The 40-year-old shared an update on his upcoming project when speaking to TMZ as he left Greenwich Hotel in New York. He added with a bit of a smirk that he's "been working pretty hard in the studio."

When sitting down with Complex in October, Glover divulged that his music would "be clear sooner rather than later." He further noted, "It'd be better for people to just tune in, I suppose."

"But I'm trying harder to not be cryptic. [Tyler, the Creator] is always, like, 'You're so cryptic.' But I'm like, 'I'm really not,' " he stated. "I just like suspense, I guess. I think it makes stuff better. But that's just me."

The "Swarm" actor went on to diclose what's "exciting" him in the studio right now. "I like it when something is naturally functional. I used to try and be like, 'Oh, this is just a good song and I like it.' But now I think functionality is key," he explained.

"I think back in the day, it was a lot easier to be like, 'I made this!' And it was harder to make stuff so people would be like, 'Oh, this chair, you can't really sit in it. But otherwise, people wouldn't have made this chair,' " he further elaborated. "It's kind of like art where it became, like, 'Yeah, this is a pointless piece, which is the point.' "

"And now I feel like, because it's so much easier to make everything, when something is actually truly functional and it’s easy to get to, I love that," he continued. "I love it when we make something and I'm like, 'Oh, I know exactly what this is for. This is for Monday Night Football.' [Laughs.] You know, that kind of thing. Like, 'This is for this kind of Instagram post.' I like all that s**t."

