Elle Macpherson Insists There Is No Mistake in Fashion

The 59-year-old supermodel known as The Body doesn't really believe in 'a fashion mistake' because she thinks 'it's not what you wear, but how you wear it.'

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elle Macpherson thinks there is "no such thing" as a fashion mistake. The 59-year-old model - who is nicknamed The Body - believes people look at their best when they have the confidence to carry off their own personal style.

"There's no such thing as a fashion mistake. The most important thing is to embody your own personal style. It's not what you wear, but how you wear it," she told Grazia magazine when asked the last fashion mistake she made.

Elle is lucky enough to get to take some of the clothes she models home with her. She said, "The last item I added to my wardrobe was a pair of Dior jeans I snagged from the runway in Paris."

And the Australian beauty is hands-on with her company WelleCo and very enthusiastic about their products. She admitted, "I was testing our newest addition to the WelleCo collection, The Evening Elixir, which is a delicious hot chocolate that supports beauty while you sleep. It's supposed to last a month but I finished it in two weeks."

Elle enjoys cooking but admitted it has "been a while" since she was in the kitchen. She said, "I've been on the road for so long that it's been a while. One of my favourite [meals to cook] is rice, ghee, avocado, sunflower sprouts, pumpkin seeds, a little bit of miso broth and mushrooms on the side."

The entrepreneur likes to stay active and favours travelling around by bike. Discussing the last app she downloaded to her phone, she said, "Tier E-Bikes for London. It's the best way to get around town."

