 

Dolly Parton Serenades Dying Man

Dolly Parton Serenades Dying Man
Cover Images/Laura Farr/Media Punch
Celebrity

The '9 to 5' hitmaker has thrilled a gravely-ill cancer patient with a surprise phone call and serenaded him with 'I Will Always Love You' just before Christmas.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton made a dying man's Christmas wish come true. The singer phoned Utah resident LeGrand Gold, who grew up in Tennessee just like Dolly, 77, after learning one of his bucket list items was to get in touch with her before he passed away.

After he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2019, LeGrand made his list with his wife Alice Gold, and among the 11 dying desires was to "meet Dolly Parton." "I thought, 'Well, it's never going to happen,' " he told KSL-TV about how he had been resigned to Dolly never getting in touch.

But earlier this month after the dad-of-five was told his cancer was "spreading" and his chemotherapy was "not working anymore" Dolly heard about his plight and called the Gold family at around 9.30 A.M. on Friday, December 22 morning.

LeGrand's wife recorded the call, which started with Dolly asking her husband how he was feeling and thanking him for being a lifelong fan. Dolly said, "Hey LG! It's Dolly P! I've heard you've been a fan of mine for many years and I just wanted to thank you for that."

  Editors' Pick

After chatting, Dolly also told LeGrand how thankful she was they had been on the same "journey together in this lifetime." She added, "I'm just happy to know that I've touched your life in some way. So thank you for honouring me with that."

LeGrand and Alice then got the chance to tell Parton how much she means to them. He told the "Jolene" singer, "You've been a huge help, especially these past two years."

Alice said to Dolly, "We love your music, (LeGrand) has loved you his entire life, his family goes to Dollywood - like we have all been season pass holders for like ever - and we love you."

Near the end of their call, Dolly told LeGrand that she "will always love" him before serenading him with a short rendition of "I Will Always Love You" - during which she changed the lyrics to "I will always love LG."

LeGrand said, "She sang a song, put my name in the song. I feel like I'm immortal now. It was really cool. It made me feel good."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zac Efron Needs to 'Disconnect' and Find His 'True Self' Again After Done Filming a Role

Salt-N-Pepa Compare Their Relationship to Marriage
Related Posts
Dolly Parton Would Have 'Worried Herself to Death' If She Had Kids

Dolly Parton Would Have 'Worried Herself to Death' If She Had Kids

Dolly Parton Defended Against Critics of Her Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Get-Up at NFL Game

Dolly Parton Defended Against Critics of Her Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Get-Up at NFL Game

Dolly Parton Drives Fans Wild by Dressing Up as Cowboys' Cheerleader at Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Dolly Parton Drives Fans Wild by Dressing Up as Cowboys' Cheerleader at Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Dolly Parton 'Very Careful Not to Overdo It' When Having Plastic Surgery

Dolly Parton 'Very Careful Not to Overdo It' When Having Plastic Surgery

Latest News
Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology
  • Dec 28, 2023

Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology

Geri Halliwell Felt Like She Was in 'No Man's Land' When She's in Her 30s
  • Dec 28, 2023

Geri Halliwell Felt Like She Was in 'No Man's Land' When She's in Her 30s

Miriam Margolyes' Love Hates Being Known as Her Partner, Has 'No Interest' in Reading Her Memoir
  • Dec 28, 2023

Miriam Margolyes' Love Hates Being Known as Her Partner, Has 'No Interest' in Reading Her Memoir

Selena Gomez Shares Cuddly Picture From Date Night With Benny Blanco
  • Dec 28, 2023

Selena Gomez Shares Cuddly Picture From Date Night With Benny Blanco

Katy Perry Working on Her 'Most Personal Album Ever'
  • Dec 28, 2023

Katy Perry Working on Her 'Most Personal Album Ever'

Helen Mirren Feels Good to Grow Her Grey Hair Since Society See It as 'Unacceptable Thing'
  • Dec 28, 2023

Helen Mirren Feels Good to Grow Her Grey Hair Since Society See It as 'Unacceptable Thing'

Most Read
Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos
Celebrity

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Eric McCormack Still Wears Wedding Ring One Month After Wife Janet Holden Filed for Divorce

Eric McCormack Still Wears Wedding Ring One Month After Wife Janet Holden Filed for Divorce

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Jealous of His New Romance With Jewel

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Jealous of His New Romance With Jewel

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring