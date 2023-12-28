 

Zac Efron Needs to 'Disconnect' and Find His 'True Self' Again After Done Filming a Role

In a new interview, the former 'High School Musical' actor explains how he usually lets 'the character drift out' of him after he completes filming an onscreen role.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron likes to "disconnect" in nature when he's finished a project. The 36-year-old actor is able to find his "true self" again in the great outdoors and needs to do that to decompress after he's completed work on a role before he can reconnect with his loved ones.

"When filming is done I need to disconnect. Be out in nature and let the character drift out of me and I then find my true self again. The best place for me to do that if not in nature is to be somewhere new. I think you need to re-engage with who you are before you head back and try to be with your friends and family," he told The Rake magazine.

"The Iron Claw" actor loves getting to travel and immersing himself in a new culture, which he sees as a great antidote to how "small" life in Los Angeles can be.

He said, "One of the biggest blessings of my journey is that I've been able to travel from a young age. At the beginning it was really just for press, being called across to Japan for 'Hairspray' and I got to see Japanese culture and I was really taken with that."

"That curiosity in me kept growing and usually if I am not working then I will be on a trip finding something new. A new part of the world, trying the food, meeting the people, finding out as much about their culture as possible."

"It is a great way to live, and it opens your eyes to something much bigger than Hollywood, it can all feel very small if you're stuck in LA and I was stuck there for quite a few years."

