 

Sabrina Carpenter Appears to Keep Shawn Mendes' Sweater Months After Brief Fling

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
After the actress posted a video of her covering 'Christmas Makes Me Cry', eagle-eyed fans notice that the 'Girl Meets World' alum is seemingly wearing the Canadian crooner's sweater that he wore last Christmas.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sabrina Carpenter apparently had Shawn Mendes in her mind this Christmas. The actress is believed to still keep memento of her brief fling with the Canadian singer/songwriter, which she revealed in her recent social media post.

To celebrate the holiday, the 24-year-old singer/actress recently treated her fans to a video of her covering "Christmas Makes Me Cry" by Kacey Musgraves. She played the piano while delivering a soulful rendition of the emotional song.

After watching the video, some Internet sleuths could not help but notice that Sabrina's outfit looks similar to Shawn's sweater that he wore last Christmas. Accusing the "Girl Meets World" alum of seeking attention by intentionally wearing the sweater, one person called her out, "She is super attention seaking [sic] with that sweater, girl he said no."

Another echoed the sentiment, "So desperate for attention she knew what she was doing." A third added, "sooo tired of her! really did the whole sweater thing to get attention cuz Eras is over and no one pays attention to her unless she does so basic stunt. Her fans should be sad for her."

Someone else, however, speculated, "Or…. She has the same sweater cuz it's cute... or... we never know."

Sabrina and Shawn first sparked romance rumors in February after they were caught looking "verrry comfortable" while "clearly on a date" at Horses in Los Angeles. The two then fueled the speculation with multiple outings together.

However, just a month later in March, the "Treat You Better" hitmaker denied that they're an item. "We are not dating," so he told Dutch TV program "RTL Boulevard" about his relationship with Sabrina. Sabrina, meanwhile, has been tight-lipped on the matter.

Confirming their split, Shawn was caught locking lips with his ex Camila Cabello at Coachella in April though their reconciliation was also short-lived.

