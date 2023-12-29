Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

After celebrating Christmas, the 'America's Got Talent' judge releases via social media never-before-seen footage documenting herself enjoying an eye-catching beach view.

Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has left little to the imagination during a beach day out. After celebrating Christmas with her loved ones, the "America's Got Talent" judge ditched her top while soaking up the sun.

On Tuesday, December 26, the 50-year-old TV personality uploaded a never-before-seen video from her sunny day out at a beach. In the clip, she could be seen filming herself while lying down on white sand and showing off her jaw-dropping fit physique.

In the footage, Heidi apparently ditched her top as she placed one of her hands on top of her chest to strategically cover her upper assets. At one point, she moved the hand to put on a pair of black sunglasses. She kept her private area away from the public's eyes by wearing a pair of skimpy black undies.

Despite keeping her outfit minimal, the supermodel accessorized herself with a pair of black-and-gold earrings and a matching ring. She also polished her long fingernails in a bright red color. In addition, she appeared to have embraced her stunning makeup-free face.

During the outing, Heidi, who let loose her wavy long blonde hair, seemingly was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz. In the video, the Tokio Hotel guitarist was sitting next to her. He flaunted his stomach and sported a pair of yellow shorts that came with Mickey Mouse graphics all over it.

Heidi and her husband Tom appeared to have enjoyed nature together. After releasing the video, she let out on Wednesday, December 27 another clip documenting the two hiking. In the footage, she was seen panning the camera around to show the eye-catching view of a beach from above.

Heidi, who was sporting a pink graphics tank top, was smiling from ear-to-ear. Meanwhile, Tom was filmed standing a distance away from her while carrying their belongings. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption of the post, "What a beautiful beautiful day," adding folded hands and red heart emojis.

You can share this post!