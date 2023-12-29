 

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

After celebrating Christmas, the 'America's Got Talent' judge releases via social media never-before-seen footage documenting herself enjoying an eye-catching beach view.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has left little to the imagination during a beach day out. After celebrating Christmas with her loved ones, the "America's Got Talent" judge ditched her top while soaking up the sun.

On Tuesday, December 26, the 50-year-old TV personality uploaded a never-before-seen video from her sunny day out at a beach. In the clip, she could be seen filming herself while lying down on white sand and showing off her jaw-dropping fit physique.

In the footage, Heidi apparently ditched her top as she placed one of her hands on top of her chest to strategically cover her upper assets. At one point, she moved the hand to put on a pair of black sunglasses. She kept her private area away from the public's eyes by wearing a pair of skimpy black undies.

Despite keeping her outfit minimal, the supermodel accessorized herself with a pair of black-and-gold earrings and a matching ring. She also polished her long fingernails in a bright red color. In addition, she appeared to have embraced her stunning makeup-free face.

  Editors' Pick

During the outing, Heidi, who let loose her wavy long blonde hair, seemingly was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz. In the video, the Tokio Hotel guitarist was sitting next to her. He flaunted his stomach and sported a pair of yellow shorts that came with Mickey Mouse graphics all over it.

Heidi and her husband Tom appeared to have enjoyed nature together. After releasing the video, she let out on Wednesday, December 27 another clip documenting the two hiking. In the footage, she was seen panning the camera around to show the eye-catching view of a beach from above.

Heidi, who was sporting a pink graphics tank top, was smiling from ear-to-ear. Meanwhile, Tom was filmed standing a distance away from her while carrying their belongings. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption of the post, "What a beautiful beautiful day," adding folded hands and red heart emojis.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Hanks Matches With Son Chet in Hoodies for Rare Photo After Christmas

Zac Efron Needs to 'Disconnect' and Find His 'True Self' Again After Done Filming a Role
Related Posts
Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Heidi Klum Dances in Sparkly Risque Top on Christmas Eve

Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Can't Resist a Kiss on Fun Beach Trip in Caribbean

Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Can't Resist a Kiss on Fun Beach Trip in Caribbean

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara Flaunt Curves in Skin-Tight Dresses for Girls' Night Out

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara Flaunt Curves in Skin-Tight Dresses for Girls' Night Out

Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Cheerfully Pose in Racy Outfits for Festive Campaign Despite Criticisms

Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Cheerfully Pose in Racy Outfits for Festive Campaign Despite Criticisms

Latest News
Timothee Chalamet Gets Along With Kylie Jenner's Famous Family
  • Dec 29, 2023

Timothee Chalamet Gets Along With Kylie Jenner's Famous Family

Madelyn Cline Not Impressed by Fashion Week
  • Dec 29, 2023

Madelyn Cline Not Impressed by Fashion Week

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video
  • Dec 29, 2023

Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Sans Top During Beach Day Out in New Video

Elle Macpherson Insists There Is No Mistake in Fashion
  • Dec 28, 2023

Elle Macpherson Insists There Is No Mistake in Fashion

Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology
  • Dec 28, 2023

Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology

Geri Halliwell Felt Like She Was in 'No Man's Land' When She's in Her 30s
  • Dec 28, 2023

Geri Halliwell Felt Like She Was in 'No Man's Land' When She's in Her 30s

Most Read
Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos
Celebrity

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating

Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Confirms 'Amicable' Split After 7 'Extraordinary Years' of Dating

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Jealous of His New Romance With Jewel

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife Christine Jealous of His New Romance With Jewel

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call