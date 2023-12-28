 

Donald Trump Insists 'Home Alone 2' Crew Was the One Ones Who 'Begged' Him to Make Cameo in the Movi

Donald Trump Insists 'Home Alone 2' Crew Was the One Ones Who 'Begged' Him to Make Cameo in the Movi
20th Century Fox
Movie

After director Chris Columbus claimed Trump forced "his way" into the film, the former U.S. president denied the statement, saying that the crew was the ones who actually "begged" him to appear in the sequel.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has shared his side of the story behind his cameo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York". After director Chris Columbus claimed Trump forced "his way" into the film, the former U.S. president denied the statement, saying that the crew was the ones who actually "begged" him to appear in the sequel.

"I was very busy, and didn't want to do it," Trump declared in a Truth Social post shared on Wednesday, December 27. "They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!"

"That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time," he added.

  Editors' Pick

When addressing Columbus' bullying claim, Trump said, "Nothing could be further from the truth." He added, "That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn't want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that's why!"

Chris made his claim when speaking to Business Insider. "Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location. We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage. Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,' " he said.

And though they had considered simply leaving the cameo on the cutting room floor, Chris and his team were convinced to let the moment stay when the "oddest thing" happened during test screenings.

"So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened, People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen," the filmmaker continued. "So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Marques Houston and Wife Miya 'Couldn't Feel More Complete' After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Tom Hanks Matches With Son Chet in Hoodies for Rare Photo After Christmas
Related Posts
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Pens Sweet Tribute on Their 16th Anniversary Amid His Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Pens Sweet Tribute on Their 16th Anniversary Amid His Dementia Battle

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

Zac Efron Explains Why He Wears Sunglasses on 'Today' Show Despite Feeling 'Weird Being in Shades'

Zac Efron Explains Why He Wears Sunglasses on 'Today' Show Despite Feeling 'Weird Being in Shades'

Kesha Cut Ties With Dr. Luke's Record Label After Settling Court Battle

Kesha Cut Ties With Dr. Luke's Record Label After Settling Court Battle

Latest News
Elle Macpherson Insists There Is No Mistake in Fashion
  • Dec 28, 2023

Elle Macpherson Insists There Is No Mistake in Fashion

Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology
  • Dec 28, 2023

Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology

Geri Halliwell Felt Like She Was in 'No Man's Land' When She's in Her 30s
  • Dec 28, 2023

Geri Halliwell Felt Like She Was in 'No Man's Land' When She's in Her 30s

Miriam Margolyes' Love Hates Being Known as Her Partner, Has 'No Interest' in Reading Her Memoir
  • Dec 28, 2023

Miriam Margolyes' Love Hates Being Known as Her Partner, Has 'No Interest' in Reading Her Memoir

Selena Gomez Shares Cuddly Picture From Date Night With Benny Blanco
  • Dec 28, 2023

Selena Gomez Shares Cuddly Picture From Date Night With Benny Blanco

Katy Perry Working on Her 'Most Personal Album Ever'
  • Dec 28, 2023

Katy Perry Working on Her 'Most Personal Album Ever'

Most Read
Taraji P. Henson's Denial to Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors Fails to Convince Fans
Movie

Taraji P. Henson's Denial to Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors Fails to Convince Fans

Whoopi Goldberg's Absence From 'Color Purple' Premieres Explained Amid Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors

Whoopi Goldberg's Absence From 'Color Purple' Premieres Explained Amid Oprah Winfrey Feud Rumors

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies

Natalie Portman Claims She's Aware of 'Star Wars' Characters Even Before Watching the Movies

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film

'Dune: Part Two' More 'Muscular' Compared to the First Film

'Wonka' Director Reveals How He Celebrated Last Day on Set With Timothee Chalamet

'Wonka' Director Reveals How He Celebrated Last Day on Set With Timothee Chalamet

Zac Efron Needs to 'Disconnect' and Find His 'True Self' Again After Done Filming a Role

Zac Efron Needs to 'Disconnect' and Find His 'True Self' Again After Done Filming a Role

Donald Trump Insists 'Home Alone 2' Crew Was the One Ones Who 'Begged' Him to Make Cameo in the Movi

Donald Trump Insists 'Home Alone 2' Crew Was the One Ones Who 'Begged' Him to Make Cameo in the Movi

Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology

Natalie Portman Likens Acting to Psychology