Donald Trump Insists 'Home Alone 2' Crew Was the One Ones Who 'Begged' Him to Make Cameo in the Movi

After director Chris Columbus claimed Trump forced "his way" into the film, the former U.S. president denied the statement, saying that the crew was the ones who actually "begged" him to appear in the sequel.

Dec 28, 2023

"I was very busy, and didn't want to do it," Trump declared in a Truth Social post shared on Wednesday, December 27. "They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!"

"That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time," he added.

When addressing Columbus' bullying claim, Trump said, "Nothing could be further from the truth." He added, "That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn't want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that's why!"

Chris made his claim when speaking to Business Insider. "Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location. We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage. Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,' " he said.

And though they had considered simply leaving the cameo on the cutting room floor, Chris and his team were convinced to let the moment stay when the "oddest thing" happened during test screenings.

"So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened, People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen," the filmmaker continued. "So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."

