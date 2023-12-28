 

Selena Gomez Shares Cuddly Picture From Date Night With Benny Blanco

Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer/Abby Grant
The 'Lose You to Love Me' songstress posts on her Instagram Story a selfie taken during the pair's visit to the Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy art installation in Los Angeles.

  • Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco enjoyed an artsy date post-Christmas. The pair stepped out for date night at the Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy art installation in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 27 which was documented by the actress/singer on camera.

On late Wednesday, the 31-year-old made use of her Instagram Stories to share several pictures taken from their night out. In one of the snaps, the couple cozied up to each other as the record producer wrapped his arms around her while she captured their reflection in the mirror.

Another photo shared by Selena featured her boyfriend from behind as he looked at his reflection in the mirror. She also posted a photo of a colorful, contemporary mural with the imagery of nearly nude women dancing.

Selena bundled up in an all-black ensemble for the outing. She let her hair down in straight hairstyle and appeared to wear minimal to no makeup. Benny, meanwhile, looked stylish in a colorful quilted jacket with pink tones that matched the interior of the art display. He also sported matching quilted puffer pants and white sneakers.

Selena Gomez's IG Stories

Selena Gomez shared photos from her date night with Benny Blanco at an art exhibit.

Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny via social media earlier this month. She revealed that she has been dating the musician for six months. "He is my absolute everything in my heart. He [has] been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end," she gushed at the time.

Following the dating confirmation, it's unveiled that the "Only Murders in the Building" actress' family approves of her relationship with Benny. "Selena hasn't felt this happy about anybody she's dated in a really long time. Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she's dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn't wait to reveal they were together," a source told Us Weekly. "Selena's family absolutely approves of this relationship and they're thrilled to see her so happy and in love."

