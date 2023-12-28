 

'Raven's Home' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Thanks Disney After Engagement to Co-Star Johnno Wilson

The former 'That's So Raven' star and her now-fiance, who starred with her on 'Raven's Home', appear to have waited a few days to share the exciting news with the public.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Anneliese Van Der Pol and Johnno Wilson. The actress portraying Chelsea Daniels on "That's So Raven" announced that she is engaged to her former co-star on "Raven's Home".

On Wednesday, December 27, the 39-year-old actress and her actor beau made use of their Instagram accounts to share the exciting news with the public. In a new joint post, they wrote, "Thank you @disney for introducing me to my TV ex-spouse and real life fiance." They went on to spill the date when he kneeled on one knee to propose to her, "12.23.23," adding two red heart emojis.

In the post, Anneliese and Johnno uploaded a series of photos from the proposal. In one of the pictures, she appeared shocked when he kneeled down in front of her and held a box of ring in one of his hands. In a second snap, the two could be seen bursting into laughter as she placed her hand on his shoulder.

Seemingly feeling the joy after she said yes, Anneliese and Johnno shared a sweet and tight hug while he was still kneeling on his knee next to a Christmas tree, which was decked out in colorful decorations. At that time, she looked very excited and happy as she was pictured smiling from ear-to-ear.

In a third photo, Anneliese appeared shocked as she adoringly gazed at her engagement ring. Another snap showed Johnno laughing while she was still in shock by the stunning band. The newly engaged couple also offered a closer look at the jewelry piece, which came in a silver color and had a huge white rectangular-shaped diamond on it, in the other picture.

While it remains unclear when exactly Anneliese and Johnno started their romantic relationship, the two met on the set of their series "Raven's Home", which was aired by The Disney Channel. On the sitcom, which began airing back in 2017, she portrayed Chelsea Daniels Grayson, while he played a role as Garrett Grayson, Chelsea's former husband.

