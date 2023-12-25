 

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

Paul King insists the newly-released 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' prequel fronted by Timothee Chalamet is perfect to watch for the festive holiday.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paul King claims "Wonka" is the "perfect Christmas movie." The 45-year-old filmmaker launched his "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" prequel - which stars Timothee Chalamet as chocolatier Willy Wonka - earlier this month and he thinks the themes are the musical are just right for the festive season.

"In 'Wonka', I feel we have made the perfect Christmas movie. It's like a great chocolate. It's got a fun, colourful exterior and a warm, sweet centre that will leave you with a delicious aftertaste! And while it would be great fun to scoff the whole box down on your own, you're better off sharing it with your family and friends," he told Radio Times magazine.

Paul recently defended criticism of the film after he faced a backlash for casting Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa. Paul told BBC News, "Dahl describes (the Oompa-Loompas) as no higher than my knee or about the size of a medium size doll."

  Editors' Pick

"We tried to use the iconic look that they came up with in the 1971 movie with the green hair and the orange skin, and merge that with the way Dahl described them, in a way I think they may have done, had they had the technology we have today."

Grant's role was questioned earlier this year by George Coppen, an actor with dwarfism, who felt that the part should have gone to a performer with the condition because of the limited number of roles available to them.

He told the BBC, "A lot of actors [with dwarfism] feel like we are being pushed out of the industry we love. A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren't getting offered those roles. One door is being closed but they have forgotten to open the next one."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dolly Parton Reveals Plastic Surgery Procedure She Regrets

KISS Book First Avatar Tour in 2027
Related Posts
'Wonka' Gets the Sweet Taste of Victory at Box Office

'Wonka' Gets the Sweet Taste of Victory at Box Office

Timothee Chalamet Would Love to Return for 'Wonka' Sequel

Timothee Chalamet Would Love to Return for 'Wonka' Sequel

Hugh Grant Was Apprehensive to Work With Timothee Chalamet in 'Wonka'

Hugh Grant Was Apprehensive to Work With Timothee Chalamet in 'Wonka'

Hugh Grant Loathed Filming 'Wonka'

Hugh Grant Loathed Filming 'Wonka'

Latest News
Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'
  • Dec 25, 2023

Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director
  • Dec 25, 2023

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director

KISS Book First Avatar Tour in 2027
  • Dec 25, 2023

KISS Book First Avatar Tour in 2027

Hayden Christensen Has 'Greater Appreciation' for 'Star Wars'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Hayden Christensen Has 'Greater Appreciation' for 'Star Wars'

Tina Barrett Finds Christmas Gift Shopping 'Awful'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Tina Barrett Finds Christmas Gift Shopping 'Awful'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'
  • Dec 24, 2023

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Most Read
Jason Momoa Is Seemingly Confirmed to Leave DC After 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Movie

Jason Momoa Is Seemingly Confirmed to Leave DC After 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Kick Off New Trilogy

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Joel Kinnaman 'Hounding' His Agent to Get Him in Nicolas Cage's Movie

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Darren Criss Joins Evan Rachel Wood in Off-Broadway Show 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Ed Skrein Grateful Netflix Gave Zack Snyder Full Creative Control on 'Rebel Moon'

Hayden Christensen Has 'Greater Appreciation' for 'Star Wars'

Hayden Christensen Has 'Greater Appreciation' for 'Star Wars'

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director

'Wonka' Dubbed the 'Perfect Christmas Movie' by Director