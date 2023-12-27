Ewan McGregor and Wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Christmas With His Ex-Wife and Daughters

Cover Images/Sol Jones/Nils Jorgensen Celebrity

The 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' actor can be seen celebrating the holiday with his actress wife alongside his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis and their daughters, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk.

AceShowbiz - Ewan McGregor spent Christmas with his blended family. The "Obi-Wan Kenobi" actor could be seen celebrating the holiday with his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead alongside his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis and their daughters.

On Monday, December 25, the exes' daughter Clara took to her Instagram account to share some heartwarming pictures of them sharing laughs together. In one of the snaps, Mary could be seen posing with Ewan and Eve's daughters, including Esther, Jamyan and Anouk. They were also joined by son Laurie, whom he shares with Mary.

Eve and her daughters were all sitting on a couch while flashing their biggest smiles at the camera. Anouk had Laurie on her lap, while the "Gemini Man" actress was standing behind the sofa.

Another picture, on the other hand, featured Clara striking a goofy pose with Ewan. The two were making silly faces in what seemed to be the kitchen with the "Fargo" actor, who donned a red sweatshirt and black pants, sticking out his tongue. Clara simply captioned the post with a green heart emoji.

Ewan and Mary made headlines in 2017 when they were spotted kissing amid his split from Eve. The couple got married in "a small wedding for family and close friends" back in April 2022.

Ewan's family initially didn't welcome his new girlfriend, with Clara calling Mary "a piece of trash" online. She, however, later admitted that "it wasn't the most mature way to go about things."

Of the matter, Clara explained, "I kept being tagged in this photograph and I was seeing negative things about my mom. I said how I felt and I didn't want to apologize for it. It wasn't the right way to go about things, but it's a hard thing to wrap your head around when you feel you had this idea of what the family unit is and then to have that shift. It's very weird."

Clara eventually seemed to have warmed up to the actress when posting a sweet tribute on Instagram after her dad and his new wife welcomed son Laurie in June 2021.

