 

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

More than one week after being spotted on a yacht with Drake, the 'Havana' hitmaker appears to have had a fun chat with the 'Magnolia' Rapper through a video call.

  • Dec 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello has sparked romance rumors with Playboi Carti. More than one week after being spotted on a yacht with Drake, the "Havana" hitmaker made social media users speculate that she has something more than a friendship with the "Magnolia" rapper due to their FaceTime call.

The 26-year-old songstress and the 27-year-old hip-hop artist appeared to have had a nice conversation through a video call, as seen in a photo uploaded by the spitter via Instagram Story. The picture was later reposted by DJ Akademiks on his own Instagram page on Monday, December 25.

In the snap, Cabello, whose contact was apparently saved as "Jordan" on Carti's phone, could be seen striking a pose for the screenshot while sitting on what appeared to be a passenger seat in her car. She was captured pouting her lips and flashing a "V" sign with one of her hands.

The songstress was photographed wearing a black top and flaunting her stunning makeup-free face. Her long fingernails were polished in a white color and decorated with small 3D ornaments. In addition, her long black hair was styled into a French braid and appeared a little messy.

It did not take long for social media users to voice their thoughts on the FaceTime call. In the comments section of the post, one in particular suggested, "This probably the most odd flex flex of the year gang lol, ok and she on the album I guess." Meanwhile, another asked, "Why is her name Jordan," adding a crying face emoji.

A third, in the meantime, penned, "Everyone in the rap industry f**kin on Camila while [Shawn Mendes] just watches from a distance," making a reference to her ex-boyfriend. A fourth questioned, "She really the new eater being swapped between drake and carti?"

The post came a few days after Carti let out a photo of him and Cabello in a studio together. In the snap, which was shared earlier in December, he was seen wrapping his arm around her shoulder as she placed her hand on his back. Over the picture, he wrote, "Baby Girl."

Camila Cabello Photo

Camila Cabello and Playboi Carti were spotted at a studio together.

Prior to the studio meet-up, a video of Camila and Drake hanging out together on a yacht made its rounds online. The songstress and the spitter were filmed being friendly and chatting in the clip that was released on December 13.

