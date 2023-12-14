 

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out in Yacht Together

The 'Hotline Bling' rapper and the 'Havana' singer spark online chatter as a new video that circulates online features the two musicians chatting up while on a yacht.

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake and Camila Cabello raised some eyebrows with their recent outing in Turks & Caicos. In a new video that circulated online, the "Hotline Bling" rapper and the "Havana" singer could be seen chatting up while on a yacht.

Instagram gossip blogger Deuxmoi was the first one to share the said clip. The former Fifth Harmony singer, who sported a black mini dress, sat on the railing while animatedly talking to Drake. The Canadian rapper, who donned a blue patterned top and yellow shorts, faced his back to the camera but he could be seen attentively listening to Camila.

It remains unclear if it was a friendly outing, but an anonymous tipster telling the blogger thought that the two musicians could be dating. "She was with a friend and he was only paying Camilla attention," the tipster wrote in a DM.

Another video and photo of the two also found their way out online. The clip saw the pair having a fun conversation on the yacht. They were also pictured enjoying jet skis together during the fun-filled getaway.

Fans had mixed reactions to the sighting. "She's collecting the Canadians oh that's mother," one said of the "Shameless" singer, who used to date another Canadian star Shawn Mendes. "Tbh they look cute together," another added, while one other noted, "I'm LOVING these random couple moments."

Some others, meanwhile, were against the potential romance. "I need him to stay away from my girl," a fan of Camila warned Drake. A protective fan added, "He kno how to piss me off in every way possible why is he half way between her legs bro." Another wrote, "he needs to take himself serious like this is fr lower than rock bottom."

"this disturbed me spirit and not for reason you think," another naysayer commented. Someone else, on the other hand, simply disliked them by saying, "the two most annoying people you know."

